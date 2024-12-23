World War I Tech Drives Advances in Cellular pH Study

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a device inspired by World War I aircraft synchronization technology to manipulate and monitor the pH of a cell's environment in real-time. Published in Nano Letters, this approach addresses challenges in studying the physiological effects of pH changes on cells, opening new possibilities in tissue engineering and therapeutic development.





pH modulation The process of adjusting the acidity or alkalinity of a solution. pH values range from 0 (highly acidic) to 14 (highly basic), with 7 considered neutral.

Challenges in studying cellular pH dynamics

Cell behavior is significantly influenced by pH, with minor shifts of 0.1 pH units capable of altering cellular functions and viability. Despite this importance, existing methods for studying real-time pH effects have been limited by reliance on diffusion, which is slow and imprecise. Additionally, conventional pH measurement techniques often face interference from modulating currents, complicating data accuracy.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The research team addressed these limitations by designing a system that alternates between pH modulation and measurement. This method ensures the pH sensor records data without interference from the modulating electrode’s current, much like the synchronization of machine gun firing with propeller movement in fighter aircraft.

Breakthroughs in pH modulation and measurement

The device achieves unprecedented precision, modulating pH changes as small as 0.1 units compared to the 0.6-unit resolution of earlier methods. By integrating graphene transistors for sensitive measurements, the researchers ensured the system could monitor cellular responses to pH changes efficiently and accurately.





Graphene transistors Devices made from graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon atoms. They are highly sensitive to environmental changes, making them ideal for detecting subtle pH shifts.





When tested, the device demonstrated significant improvements over traditional methods:

Efficiency : Data collection required just nine minutes for nine data points from a single sample, compared to two hours and multiple samples with conventional methods.

: Data collection required just nine minutes for nine data points from a single sample, compared to two hours and multiple samples with conventional methods. Biological insights: Bacteria (Bacillus subtilis) exhibited reduced movement in basic environments. In heart cells (cardiomyocytes), decreasing the pH from seven to four doubled the heartbeat frequency, offering insights into conditions like metabolic acidosis and tachycardia.

Metabolic acidosis A condition characterized by an excessive buildup of acid in the body, which can disrupt normal cellular and organ function. A condition characterized by an excessive buildup of acid in the body, which can disrupt normal cellular and organ function. Tachycardia A heart condition where the heart beats faster than normal, often linked to physiological or pathological changes. A heart condition where the heart beats faster than normal, often linked to physiological or pathological changes.

Implications for medicine and engineering

This device provides a robust tool for exploring the role of pH in cellular processes, enabling deeper investigation into areas such as bioelectronics, tumor therapy, and regenerative medicine. While the study primarily offers a technical solution, its broader implications may inform future developments in therapeutic interventions for diseases like cancer and heart conditions.





Reference: Zhang X, Zhang X, Cheng S, et al. Spatiotemporal cell control via high-precision electronic regulation of microenvironmental pH. Nano Lett. 2024;24(49):15645-15651. doi: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.4c04174



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.