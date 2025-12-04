Zapping Stem Cells Could Boost Growth of New Tissues and Organs

“Stem cells are part of us all – even as adults – in our bone and in our fat tissue,” said Gelmi, who is also affiliated with Aikenhead Centre for Medical Discovery (ACMD) at St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne.





“These tiny cells are our own little healing super-power, able to form many different parts of our body – if only we can figure out how to tell them to change.”





One area which the team is working on is understanding how stem cells respond to physical and electrical cues rather than traditional chemicals. This could help researchers create materials that better mimic the body’s natural environment – a critical step towards engineered tissues and organs.





“Most researchers use chemicals to control the development of stem cells – for example, feeding the cells special solutions to make muscle or bone,” Gelmi said. “This can work – but has its limitations.”





The team’s research focuses now on showing that stem cells do not just react chemically, by showing the cells sensing and responding to tiny electrical signals, co-researcher Dr Peter Sherrell said.





“By controlling those signals precisely, we can start to guide how the cells behave and what they might turn into, whether that’s bone, nerve or muscle tissue,” said Sherrell from the School of Science.





“That’s really promising for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.”



