Zebrafish Protein Unlocks Dormant Genes for Heart Repair

A protein that repairs damage

The research team identified a protein that enables heart repair in zebrafish. “We compared the zebrafish heart to the mouse heart, which, like the human heart, cannot regenerate”, says Dennis de Bakker, the study’s first author. “We looked at the activity of genes in damaged and healthy parts of the heart”, he explains. “Our findings revealed that the gene for the Hmga1 protein is active during heart regeneration in zebrafish but not in mice. This showed us that Hmga1 plays a key role in heart repair.” Typically, the Hmga1 protein is important during embryonic development when cells need to grow a lot. However, in adult cells, the gene for this protein is turned off.

Clearing ‘roadblocks’

The researchers investigate how the Hmga1 protein works. “We discovered that Hmga1 removes molecular ‘roadblocks’ on chromatin”, explains Mara Bouwman, co-first author. Chromatin is the structure that packages DNA. When it is tightly packed, genes are inactive. When it unpacks, genes can become active again. “Hmga1 clears the way, so to say, allowing dormant genes to get back to work”, she adds.

What’s next?

These findings open doors for safe, targeted regenerative therapies, but there is still much work to do. “We need to refine and test the therapy further before it can be brought to the clinic”, says Bakkers. “The next step is to test whether the protein also works on human heart muscle cells in culture. We are collaborating with UMC Utrecht for this, and in 2025, the Summit program (DRIVE-RM) will begin to explore heart regeneration further.”



Reference: Bouwman M, de Bakker DEM, Honkoop H, et al. Cross-species comparison reveals that Hmga1 reduces H3K27me3 levels to promote cardiomyocyte proliferation and cardiac regeneration. Nat Cardiovasc Res. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s44161-024-00588-9



