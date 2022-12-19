Diagnostic Advances Driving Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine aims to develop a detailed clinical picture of a patient using information from genes, proteins and the environment. While conventional medicine uses a one size fits all approach, the characteristics of each patient are used to tailor treatment in personalized medicine. Advances in diagnostics are increasingly providing clinicians with the information they need to improve the chances that patients receive an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan. Here we look at some of the recent developments in diagnostics for genetic diseases and a range of cancers that could enable a more personalized approach for patients.

Credit :

Arek Socha/ Pixabay

A study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine describes an ultra-rapid genome sequencing technique developed by scientists from Stanford University. The technique used long-read sequencing, a method that preserves long stretches of DNA, to spot suspicious DNA fragments in the participant’s genomes and diagnose rare genetic diseases in an average of eight hours.



Using this method, scientists can scan a patient’s entire genome for any gene variants suggested by scientific literature, and if a genetic diagnosis can’t be given right away, there’s still hope that a new gene variant will be discovered to be linked to the patient’s disease down the line.

“Mutations that occur over a large chunk of the genome are easier to detect using long-read sequencing. There are variants that would be almost impossible to detect without some kind of long-read approach,” – Euan Ashley, MB ChB, DPhil , professor of medicine, genetics and biomedical data science, Stanford University.

In a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery, researchers from Gustave Roussy Cancer Center sequenced tumors from pediatric cancer patients experiencing a relapse to match them to an appropriate therapy.



Alongside this, the researchers also investigated the possibility of using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to identify mutations that could be targeted. Sequencing of ctDNA successfully identified 76% of potentially actionable alterations that were found in tumor tissue. This method of diagnostic (liquid biopsy) can spare some children from invasive procedures and allow for the profiling of tumors that are difficult to biopsy or resect, such as those found in the central nervous system.