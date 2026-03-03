Leadership, Representation, and Resilience in STEMM With Bamidele Farinre

Read time: 6 minutes

In this interview, she discusses her career journey, what it’s like to lead in high-pressure environments, the barriers women face in STEMM, and how mentorship and inclusive leadership can shape what comes next.

Bamidele Farinre is a chartered scientist and biomedical scientist whose career spans frontline diagnostics, leadership, training, and advisory roles across STEMM. Despite being told she “didn’t have the head for science,” at the age of 17, she pursued a career as a medical laboratory assistant, going on to progress through specialist diagnostic laboratories and into senior leadership roles. She later led scientific teams during the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting the deployment of mobile processing units at a critical time for national testing.

LEL:

BF:

My journey into biomedical science and STEMM has been far from linear—it’s one defined by resilience, faith, and an unshakable belief in purpose. As a teenager, I didn’t pass my A-levels, and I was told by a lecturer that I “didn’t have the head for science.” That moment could have ended my ambition before it began, but instead, it became the spark that shaped everything that followed.

I started my career as a medical laboratory assistant, a role that gave me first-hand insight into the power of diagnostics and the precision required in laboratory science. From there, I progressed into biomedical science, driven by curiosity, discipline, and the conviction that representation matters. Over time, I rose through the ranks—working in specialist diagnostic laboratories, contributing to healthcare operations, and eventually moving into leadership, training, and mentoring roles where I could create pathways for others.

Along the way, I earned my Chartered Scientist status and became a multi-award-winning STEM leader, including recognitions such as UK Biomedical Scientist of the Year 2022 and the STEM Leader Award at the UK Black Talent Awards 2024. Each achievement has been deeply humbling—but more importantly, it represents progress not just for me, but for others who once felt unseen or underestimated.

Today, my work spans multiple dimensions: I serve as a Senior STEM+ Advisor at Gotara, mentor aspiring professionals globally, and lead through initiatives like BAMS Space—No Ceiling, a platform I founded to empower and amplify diverse voices in STEM. I’m also the host of “In Conversation with Bami,” where I engage with thought leaders on mentorship, innovation, and personal growth.

Every role I’ve held has shaped my understanding of what true leadership means: it’s about service, visibility, and using your story to create access for others. My mission now is to continue building bridges for the next generation, proving that no setback, stereotype, or ceiling can limit the brilliance within us when we’re given the chance to rise.

Leading during the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most defining experiences of my career. As a Black female leader in STEMM, I was acutely aware that my actions were being observed through multiple lenses: not just as a scientist responsible for critical national work, but as a role model navigating representation, resilience, and responsibility all at once.

During the Mobile Processing Units initiative, the urgency was immense—we were mobilizing teams, implementing new testing systems, and managing constantly shifting protocols. The biggest leadership challenge was balancing scientific excellence with human well-being. People were exhausted, fearful, and uncertain, yet the expectations for precision and speed were higher than ever. My priority became creating psychological safety—ensuring that my team knew they were valued, supported, and heard, even in chaos.

As a leader, I learned that empathy is a strength, not a soft skill. I led with compassion while maintaining rigor—checking in on people personally, not just professionally. This built trust, which in turn drove consistency and accountability. A winning team is one where every member feels ownership of the mission. My role was to empower, not micromanage, the team and to delegate strategically. It was also important to celebrate successes amidst the pressure.

Another challenge was the need for clear, adaptive communication. Science and policies evolved daily. I made sure that my teams had clarity on the “why” behind every change. Transparent, inclusive communication ensured alignment and reduced burnout.

As a Black woman in leadership, there were additional, unspoken layers—overcoming biases, ensuring my voice was heard in rooms where I was sometimes the only one like me, and proving that competence and compassion can coexist. The key lessons I took away were to lead strategically, to create space for others to grow, fail safely, and shine, as well as to lead with empathy.

Serving on the IBMS Virology Specialist Advisory Panel is both a responsibility and a privilege—it’s an opportunity to be the “voice of practitioners” who are living the science daily. I approach my role with one guiding principle: representation matters. It’s not just who sits at the table, but in the perspectives, experiences, and ideas that shape our discussions.

As someone in active frontline practice, I bring lived experience to the table—the realities of balancing patient outcomes, laboratory innovation, and professional development. I’ve navigated the education system of our professional body, so I understand the nuances of training, assessment, and ongoing competency that biomedical scientists face. This allows me to advocate for topics that are both relevant and evidence-based, ensuring that our programs resonate with real-world practice.

To ensure a diverse range of topics and voices, it’s so important to encourage contributions from professionals at all levels, including early-career scientists, educators, and leaders from underrepresented backgrounds. We make a conscious effort to integrate themes around innovation, digital transformation, equality, and the future of diagnostics. These core areas not only shape virology but also the wider biomedical landscape.

My goal is that every program we shape contributes meaningfully to the professional growth and visibility of biomedical scientists. I want our members to see themselves reflected in the conversations, to feel that their challenges are being addressed, and to walk away with actionable insights that elevate both their confidence and their competence.

Being on this panel isn’t just about contributing ideas; it’s about ensuring that our collective voice is heard, our profession remains agile and inclusive, and our learning evolves alongside the science we serve.

My interest in science really began at a young age. I grew up in a family surrounded by doctors, engineers, and pharmacists, so science was always part of our everyday conversations. But more than anything, I had a genuine passion for helping people—even before I fully understood what careers in STEMM looked like.

Initially, I wanted to study pharmacy, but things didn’t go as planned. At the time, I thought it was a setback, but looking back, it was destiny redirecting me toward biomedical science—a field that perfectly combines my love for science with my desire to make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Over time, I discovered that biomedical science is the hidden engine of healthcare—the science behind every diagnosis, every treatment decision, every breakthrough. That realization deepened my commitment to the field, not just as a practitioner but as a mentor and advocate.

Interestingly, my journey later evolved to include agile project management, which has allowed me to blend science with leadership and innovation. Today, I see my career as proof that even when the path isn’t linear, purpose always finds its way.

The barriers women face in STEMM are vast and often deeply rooted in systemic inequities, but they’re not insurmountable. As a woman in STEMM who’s navigated the journey from a medical lab assistant to a multi-award-winning leader, I’ve experienced many of these challenges firsthand.

One of the most significant barriers is representation. When you don’t see people who look like you in leadership or technical roles, it subtly tells you that you don’t belong there. This lack of visibility impacts confidence and limits aspirations for many women and girls.

Then there’s the bias in progression and recognition. Women are often over-mentored but under-sponsored. We’re guided but not always advocated when opportunities arise. Tackling this requires a cultural shift—where sponsorship and allyship become part of how organizations develop and promote talent.

Another challenge is workplace culture. Many women still feel they must work twice as hard to be seen as equally competent, while balancing caregiving responsibilities or societal expectations. To address this, workplaces must embrace flexibility, psychological safety, and inclusive leadership.

There’s also the issue of access and early exposure. Many young girls never consider STEMM careers simply because they’re not introduced to them early enough, or they internalize the myth that “STEMM isn’t for girls.” This is why I’m passionate about STEMM education outreach, mentorship, and visibility. Science is for everyone.

Support has to work on multiple levels—personal, institutional, and systemic. Mentorship and networks like “BAMS Space: No Ceiling” help women build confidence and community, while institutions must ensure women have real decision-making power and are treated fairly (e.g., through fair hiring and pay). At a broader level, governments and professional bodies need to invest in return-to-STEMM pathways and expand who gets access to funding and research leadership. When women thrive, innovation thrives. And when inclusion is intentional, everyone wins.

What I enjoy most about my work is seeing the tangible impact of my efforts—when someone I’ve mentored steps into their confidence, when young girls start believing they belong in STEMM, and when our collective voices are finally being heard rather than silenced. Those moments remind me that change is happening, one conversation, one breakthrough at a time.

Having once been told at 17 years old that I didn’t have “the head for science,” it means a great deal to now be a recognized leader, author, and advocate. I believe that excellence can come from any background and that visibility fuels possibility for those watching. My proudest achievement is not the accolade itself but the doors it opens for others—proving that you can rise, lead, and thrive, even after being told you can’t.

I plan to keep breaking ceilings and building pathways so that others, especially women and those from underrepresented communities, can stand taller and dream bigger.

Seeing our voices amplified rather than silenced and knowing that my story helps others keep going even when it’s tough is what fuels me every day.

