The Changing Landscape of Companion Diagnostics

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In this interview, Hegde also explores the value CDx brings to patients, healthcare systems, and the drug development process, and shares her perspective on what’s next as these tools expand beyond oncology into a wider range of diseases.

Technology Networks recently spoke with Dr. Madhuri Hegde , chief scientific officer at Revvity, to explore the changing landscape of CDx, the technologies accelerating its progress, and the challenges researchers still face as diagnostics become increasingly data‑rich and clinically essential.

As the companion diagnostics (CDx) field advances beyond its origins in single‑biomarker oncology tests, it is transforming into a sophisticated, multi-layered discipline that integrates genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and powerful computational tools to guide therapeutic decisions with unprecedented accuracy.

Anna MacDonald (AM): Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies Can you give us an overview of CDx today and highlight some of the recent advances in this space?

Madhuri Hegde, PhD (MH): Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies

Companion diagnostics have evolved significantly from their early role as single-biomarker tests primarily supporting oncology drugs. Today, CDx are increasingly sophisticated, data-rich tools that guide therapy selection, dosing decisions, and patient stratification across a growing range of diseases.

Advances include the adoption of next-generation omics assays, including next-generation sequencing, using liquid biopsy sampling, and increased use of multiplexed assays. This allows simultaneous interrogation of multiple biomarkers from a single patient sample.

Most importantly, the field is moving toward the use of multiomics data and provides a more comprehensive understanding of disease biology and treatment response.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What technologies have enabled these advances?

MH: Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies

Several converging technologies have driven the availability of cost-effective development of CDx. High-throughput sequencing platforms have dramatically improved our ability to detect genomic alterations at scale, while advances in mass spectrometry and next-generation proteomics have expanded insight into protein expression and function. Metabolomics platforms now offer a functional readout of disease states.

In parallel, advances in bioinformatics, AI, and machine learning have become essential for integrating and interpreting complex datasets, enabling the discovery of actionable insights that would not be possible with single-omic approaches alone.



AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies With these technologies accelerating, the expertise required to work in CDx is also evolving. From your perspective, what resources, skillsets, and training will scientists need to be successful in this field?

MH: Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies

Success in CDx increasingly requires interdisciplinary expertise. Scientists must be fluent not only in molecular biology but also in data science, computational analytics, and systems biology. Familiarity with regulatory requirements, assay validation, and quality systems is equally critical.

Beyond technical skills, collaboration is key. Effective CDx development depends on close coordination between biologists, clinicians, bioinformaticians, statisticians, and regulatory experts. Training programs that emphasize cross-functional thinking and real-world clinical application will be essential for building the next generation of CDx leaders.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What do you see as the main challenges the research community is facing today when it comes to developing and deploying CDx?

MH: Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies

One of the biggest challenges is translating complex biomarker discoveries into focused, clinically validated, reproducible assays. Multiomics data can be difficult to standardize across laboratories, and robust end-to-end workflows, from sample preparation to data analysis, are still evolving.

Cost and reimbursement considerations also remain barriers, particularly for investigational or emerging assays. Additionally, aligning diagnostic development timelines with drug development and regulatory expectations continues to be a complex and resource-intensive process.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What is the value of CDx?

MH: Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies

The value of CDx lies in the ability to improve patient outcomes while increasing efficiency across the drug development lifecycle. CDx enables better target validation, more precise patient selection, and reduced clinical trial attrition.

For patients, this translates into more personalized therapies and fewer unnecessary treatments. For healthcare systems, CDx supports more effective use of monetary resources by ensuring therapies are delivered to those most likely to benefit.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies What steps can the field take to accelerate the availability of new CDx and streamline their path into clinical practice?

MH: Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies

Acceleration requires earlier and deeper integration of diagnostics into drug development programs. Co-development models where therapeutic and diagnostic strategies are aligned from the outset are critical. Increased collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic developers, regulators, and academic partners can also streamline validation and approval pathways.

In addition, adopting globally deployable platforms and engaging regulators early in assay development can help reduce delays and improve scalability.

AM: Anna MacDonald Senior Science Editor Technology Networks Anna is a senior science editor at Technology Networks. She holds a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia. Before joining Technology Networks she helped organize scientific conferences. Learn about our editorial policies Looking ahead, what other advances do you anticipate, and which disease areas will see the utilization of CDx increase?

MH: Madhuri Hegde, PhD Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Revvity Dr. Madhuri Hegde is the senior vice president and chief scientific officer of Revvity and an adjunct professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Learn about our editorial policies