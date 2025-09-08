ADHD in Dogs: First Standardized Screening System Launched

Read time: 2 minutes

In a groundbreaking study with international significance, Hungarian ethologists have developed the first diagnostic system capable of screening family dogs with suspected ADHD, following the diagnostic principles of human ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). The research, conducted at the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), has been published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports.





The study aimed to create an objective and standardised tool to identify dogs showing behaviours associated with ADHD, such as inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity, and functional impairment. The new system may support both scientific research and veterinary practice, since there is currently no universally accepted method for screening dogs with ADHD-like symptoms – despite increasing reports from owners about such behavioural problems.





The study involved 1872 family dogs and their owners. Researchers used the previously validated “Dog ADHD and Functionality Rating Scale” (DAFRS), which evaluates dog behaviour from two perspectives. The first part measures the presence of symptoms (inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity), while the second assesses the extent to which these behaviours interfere with the dog’s daily functioning – for example, everyday interactions with the owner or learning.





“In human diagnostics, the presence of symptoms such as inattention, hyperactivity, or impulsivity alone does not necessarily indicate ADHD. A key element is functional impairment – that is, whether these symptoms have a negative impact on everyday life,” explained Dr. Nóra Bunford, clinical psychologist and human ADHD researcher.





The researchers first examined how many dogs showed behavioural problems associated with ADHD symptoms, which also negatively affected everyday life. A dog was considered functionally impaired if owners reported at least four out of seven items with moderate or greater problem severity in any of the ADHD-related domains (inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity). This criterion applied to 116 dogs (6.2% of the sample).





Subsequently, the team combined the functional impairment data with the ADHD symptom total scores. They established a final criterion: dogs were classified as at-risk if they scored at least 26 points on the ADHD symptom scale and showed noticeable problems in at least one functional area. These two criteria together applied to 79 dogs (4.2% of the sample).





“This prevalence rate is surprisingly similar to what has been reported in adults with ADHD, while the prevalence is somewhat higher in children and adolescents. At the same time, it is important to note that certain factors may influence our results: for instance, some owners may fail to recognise symptoms or their severity, while others – those particularly interested in dog behaviour – may be more likely to participate and report more symptoms,” emphasised Dr. Márta Gácsi, lead researcher of the study.





“It is crucial to stress that the questionnaire alone is not sufficient for diagnosis. Our team has developed this diagnostic system step by step: the development of the questionnaire was the first step. In addition, we have designed a simple behaviour test that can objectively assess a dog’s inattention, excessive activity and impulsivity levels, complementing the - often subjective - reports provided by owners,” added Dr. Barbara Csibra, first author of the study.





“A final diagnosis should be based on multiple sources: the owner-rated questionnaire, a short behavioural test, and expert consultation. When possible, we also include input from the dog’s trainer. This multi-faceted approach helps rule out other behavioural problems that may cause similar symptoms and reduces the chance of misdiagnosis,” noted Dr. Márta Gácsi.





“Our goal is to establish a reliable diagnostic system that enables more accurate identification of at-risk dogs. This way, we can improve the well-being of both dogs and their owners, facilitating harmonious daily interactions, as recognising such behavioural issues helps guide appropriate treatment or training decisions,” highlighted Dr. Barbara Csibra.





Reference: Csibra B, Bunford N, Gácsi M. Development of a human analogue ADHD diagnostic system for family dogs. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):25671. doi: 10.1038/s41598-025-09988-8



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.