AI-Based Saliva Sensor Enables Early Detection of Neurological Disorders

A research team led by Professor Jung Ho-sang of the School of Biomedical Engineering at Korea University (President Kim Dong-One), in collaboration with Professor Seung Ho Yang’s team at The Catholic University of Korea St. Vincent’s Hospital and Dr. Sung-Gyu Park’s team at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), has developed an artificial intelligence-based sensor platform capable of early diagnosis of neurological disorders using saliva.





Neurological disorders are often difficult to diagnose at their early stages because initial symptoms are subtle or atypical. In particular, degenerative brain diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease frequently present with non-specific symptoms, leading to delayed diagnosis. Although brain imaging and cerebrospinal fluid tests are available, these methods are costly and invasive, limiting their use as routine screening tools.





To address these limitations, the research team developed a sensor platform based on surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). SERS is an analytical technique that detects the unique molecular signals generated when molecules interact with light. By precisely engineering the sensor structure, the team enabled stable detection of trace amounts of protein signals in saliva. In this process, the team applied galvanic molecular entrapment (GME) to ensure capture of protein signals with greater clarity.





The research team used the sensor to analyze representative neuroproteins, Aβ42 and tau, and confirmed that spectral signals vary depending on the conformational state of the proteins. Based on these findings, they derived analytical indicators capable of identifying changes in neuroproteins present in saliva.





When applied to 67 clinical saliva samples, the AI model successfully distinguished three neurological disorders—epilepsy, schizophrenia, and Parkinson’s disease—with an accuracy of 93.94%. The results demonstrate the potential for this technology to be developed into a rapid diagnostic tool that can be used on-site without the need for invasive tests.





Professor Jung Ho-sang of Korea University stated, “This study presents a point-of-care diagnostic platform that enables non-invasive early screening of neurological disorders based on structural changes in saliva proteins. In the future, it may also be applied to the diagnosis of various neurological diseases and to the discovery of new biomarkers.”



Reference: Ja’farawy MSA, Yang J, Mun C, et al. Label‐free SERS fingerprinting of neuroprotein conformational dynamics in human saliva. Adv Mater. Published online January 24, 2026:e13500. doi: 10.1002/adma.202513500





