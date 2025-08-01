AI Model Enhances Diagnosis Accuracy of High-Risk Thyroid Nodules

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A research team led by Prof. Li Hai from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a multimodal deep-learning model for predicting the malignancy of TI-RADS 4 high-risk characteristics thyroid nodules.





The findings were published in Computerized Medical Imaging and Graphics.





Thyroid cancer is one of the most common malignancies, with its incidence rising rapidly, particularly in China. Ultrasound plays a crucial role in assessing thyroid nodules, but the accuracy of diagnosis largely depends on the doctor's experience, leading to potential misdiagnosis—especially with TI-RADS 4 nodules. Over-diagnosis can lead to unnecessary procedures, while missed diagnoses may delay life-saving treatments. As such, improving diagnostic accuracy is vital.





To address this challenge, the researchers developed a deep learning-based AI model that combines B-mode ultrasound and strain elastography to predict the malignancy of TI-RADS 4 nodules. The model demonstrated impressive results, achieving AUCs of 0.937 in the test set and 0.927 in external validation, outperforming traditional single-modality models.





The AI model also outperformed radiologists in diagnostic performance. When used as an aid, the model improved the diagnostic accuracy of all radiologists, regardless of experience. The heatmaps generated by the model aligned closely with the areas of focus for radiologists, further confirming its clinical utility and accuracy.





"This innovative AI model can significantly reduce the risk of misdiagnosis and missed diagnoses, particularly for high-risk thyroid cancer patients," said Prof. Li Hai.





Reference: Chu X, Wang T, Chen M, et al. Deep learning model for malignancy prediction of TI-RADS 4 thyroid nodules with high-risk characteristics using multimodal ultrasound: A multicentre study. Comput Med Imaging Graph. 2025;124:102576. doi: 10.1016/j.compmedimag.2025.102576





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.