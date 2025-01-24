AI-Powered Blood Test Shows Promise for Diagnosing Long Covid in Children

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Long Covid, a condition associated with persistent symptoms following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, may soon be diagnosable in children using a blood test developed with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI). A collaborative study by Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and Fondazione Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS in Rome, along with the Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù IRCCS, identified unique molecular patterns in the blood plasma of pediatric Long Covid patients.

Study overview

The study, recently published in Pediatric Research, involved an analysis of blood samples from 112 individuals aged 0–19 years. These participants were divided into groups, including those with Long Covid, active SARS-CoV-2 infection, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and healthy controls. A proteomic analysis of their blood plasma revealed that children with Long Covid had elevated levels of specific pro-inflammatory and pro-angiogenic proteins, including CXCL11, CXCL1, CXCL5 and TNFSF11.





Proteomics The large-scale study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions. Proteomic analyses help identify biomarkers for diseases. Pro-inflammatory chemokines A group of signaling proteins released by cells that attract immune cells to sites of inflammation. Artificial intelligence (AI) A branch of computer science focused on creating systems capable of tasks requiring human-like intelligence, such as pattern recognition.





Using these proteomic profiles, an AI-driven model achieved an impressive diagnostic accuracy of 93%, demonstrating the potential for future clinical applications.

Implications for pediatric health

Long Covid affects approximately 0.5% of pediatric patients following SARS-CoV-2 exposure. Symptoms often persist for 8–12 weeks and can significantly impact daily life. The condition is most prevalent in children older than 10 years, irrespective of the severity of their initial infection. This research highlights that Long Covid in children shares some inflammatory markers with adult cases, suggesting an immune-mediated basis for the disease.

Diagnostic potential

The ability to identify Long Covid through a simple blood test could transform pediatric care. By providing a definitive diagnosis, clinicians may be able to tailor treatment strategies, addressing inflammation and other specific pathways identified in this study. Future therapeutic studies could focus on these targets to improve outcomes for affected children.





Reference: Buonsenso D, Cotugno N, Amodio D, et al. Distinct pro-inflammatory/pro-angiogenetic signatures distinguish children with Long COVID from controls. Pediatr Res. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41390-025-03837-0



