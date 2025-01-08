Aircraft Noise Linked to Heart Abnormalities

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study led by researchers at University College London (UCL) suggests that individuals living near airports and exposed to high aircraft noise levels may face increased risks of heart abnormalities. These changes in heart structure and function could raise the likelihood of heart attacks, life-threatening arrhythmias and strokes. The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, highlight potential health impacts of environmental noise exposure.

Impact of aircraft noise on the heart

The study analyzed detailed heart imaging data from 3,635 participants residing near four major airports in England. Researchers found that individuals exposed to aircraft noise levels exceeding recommended limits exhibited thicker, stiffer heart muscles. These structural changes reduced the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently. Night-time aircraft noise, in particular, appeared to have a greater impact, potentially due to sleep disturbances and prolonged exposure during nighttime hours.

“Concerted efforts from government and industry are needed to reduce our exposure to aircraft noise and mitigate its impact on the health of millions of people who live close to airports or under flight paths.”

Dr. Gaby Captur.

Broader health implications

Additional analyses of individuals without direct exposure to aircraft noise showed that the type of heart abnormalities linked to high noise levels could result in a two- to four-fold increase in the risk of major cardiac events. Researchers attribute this increased risk to factors such as sleep disruption, activation of stress responses and elevated blood pressure.

The stress response triggered by noise exposure is believed to over-activate the sympathetic nervous system, which can cause elevated cortisol levels, increased blood pressure and arterial constriction. These physiological changes may contribute to a heightened risk of heart disease over time.





Sympathetic nervous system A part of the nervous system that regulates the body's "fight or flight" response. Overactivation due to stress can lead to increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure. Thickening of the heart muscle A condition where heart muscle cells enlarge, causing the walls of the heart to become stiff and less efficient at pumping blood.

Study highlights and methodology

The study used noise level estimates from the UK Civil Aviation Authority to evaluate exposure, with high aircraft noise defined as exceeding 50 decibels during the day or 45 decibels at night. Among participants, 8% experienced high daytime noise, while 3% faced high night-time noise. Researchers accounted for confounding factors, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), socioeconomic status, lifestyle behaviors and exposure to other noise sources.





Decibel (dB) A unit used to measure sound intensity. Higher decibel levels indicate louder sounds, which may have more significant health impacts.





Heart MRI scans were performed at least three years after assessing neighborhood noise levels, allowing the researchers to establish long-term associations. Participants in high-noise areas who relocated experienced significantly fewer changes in heart structure and function than those who remained.

Recommendations and further research

While the study is observational and does not establish causation, it adds to the growing evidence linking aircraft noise to cardiovascular risks. The findings underline the need for government and industry actions to reduce noise exposure near airports. In the meantime, individuals can mitigate their overall heart health risk by maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking and managing conditions like hypertension and diabetes.





Reference: Topriceanu CC, Gong X, Shah M, et al. Higher aircraft noise exposure is linked to worse heart structure and function by cardiovascular MRI. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2025:S0735109724097973. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2024.09.1217



