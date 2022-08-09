Better Gas-Phase Biosensors Help Rapid Disease Detection

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Scientists from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) introduce an easy method for manufacturing biosensors made from electrospun polymers. By embedding enzymes inside the polymer string, the enzymes were operational even in a dry state. These biosensors can be used to screen certain diseases, as well as to monitor environments for specific chemical compounds in the air.





Enzymes are biological catalysts that allow many chemical reactions vital for life to progress much faster than they normally would. One of the remarkable features of some enzymes is their strong specificity, in which the reaction will work with certain target molecules, but not with even very similar ones. Scientists have known for a long time that these properties can be utilized to create highly sensitive and accurate biosensors for specific substances, including those associated with the disease. However, most conventional biosensors require keeping the enzyme in a wet condition so that they do not become denatured and lose their ability to catalyze reactions.





Now, a collaborative team of researchers from TMDU and Waseda University led by Professors Kohji Mitsubayashi and Naoya Takeda created a non-invasive biosensor for volatile organic compounds in the form of a solid mesh. A solution of polyvinyl alcohol was first combined with the enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase and the coenzyme nicotinamide adenine. The mixture was forced through a nozzle at a high voltage. Thin fibers of polymer accumulated on the collector plate, with the enzyme embedded inside, until a solid mesh was obtained. The presence of ethanol vapor could be detected based on a significant increase in fluorescent activity.





“We found that immobilizing the enzymes inside the mesh preserved their activity, even under ambient conditions,” author Misa Nakaya says. The researchers performed tests to determine the optimal pH conditions and evaluated the relationship between fluorescence intensity and applied ethanol quantity. They also found that the biosensor’s fluorescence was not triggered when exposed to other volatile compounds, such as acetone or methanol, so specificity was maintained.





“Our dry-form biosensor for detecting chemicals in the air will have a much better chance at obtaining widespread commercial adoption because of its ease of fabrication,” says author Kohji Mitsubayashi. Having the capacity to produce solid biosensors quickly and cheaply may enable new point-of-care diagnostics and environmental monitoring systems for use in the field.





