Biomarker for Parkinson’s Disease Detection Shows Over 90% Accuracy

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at the PRODI Center for Protein Diagnostics at Ruhr University Bochum and the biotechnology company betaSENSE have identified a biomarker that can diagnose Parkinson’s disease at an early stage. Their study, published in EMBO Molecular Medicine on April 25, 2025, shows that misfolded alpha-synuclein (αSyn) detected in spinal fluid offers high diagnostic accuracy.

Alpha-synuclein (αSyn) Alpha-synuclein is a protein found primarily in neural tissue. Its misfolding and aggregation are strongly associated with the development of Parkinson’s disease.





Early detection remains a major challenge in Parkinson’s disease, which is typically diagnosed after motor symptoms become evident. By that time, significant and irreversible brain damage has already occurred, complicating treatment efforts. Symptom overlap with other disorders also often leads to diagnostic uncertainty.

Protein misfolding underpins disease development

Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons, leading to impaired motor function.

“These misfoldings make the protein sticky, leading to the formation of larger complexes, so-called oligomers. The oligomers then produce long fibrillar filaments and cause the aggregation of these filaments into macroscopically large Lewy bodies in the brain,” said Professor Klaus Gerwert.

Lewy bodies Lewy bodies are abnormal aggregates of protein that develop inside nerve cells, often found in the brains of individuals with Parkinson’s disease and some types of dementia.





Using cerebrospinal fluid samples from 2 independent clinical cohorts involving a total of 134 participants, the researchers demonstrated that the misfolding of αSyn could be detected with over 90% sensitivity and specificity. Samples were collected from patients at Parkinson’s centers at St. Josef Hospital in Bochum and the Paracelsus-Elena-Klinik in Kassel.

Cerebrospinal fluid Cerebrospinal fluid is a clear fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, serving as a cushion and providing important diagnostic information in neurological diseases.

Advanced diagnostic technology

The findings were made possible through the use of immuno-infrared sensor (iRS) technology, developed and patented by betaSENSE. This technology detects the molecular signatures of protein misfolding, offering a direct biochemical readout rather than relying on symptomatic assessment.

Immuno-infrared sensor (iRS) technology Immuno-infrared sensor technology is a method that measures the structural properties of proteins in biological samples, detecting early signs of diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s by identifying misfolded proteins.





betaSENSE had previously adapted the iRS platform for the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, where misfolding of amyloid beta (Aβ) could predict dementia risk up to 17 years before clinical onset. Applying a similar approach to αSyn, the researchers now show potential for equally early detection of Parkinson’s disease.

Implications for drug development

Beyond diagnostics, the iRS technology could support drug development by providing a tool to monitor treatment effects on protein misfolding during clinical trials. This capability may accelerate the evaluation of therapies aimed at halting or slowing disease progression.





Reference: Schuler M, Gerwert G, Mann M, et al. Alpha-synuclein misfolding as fluid biomarker for Parkinson’s disease measured with the iRS platform. EMBO Mol Med. 2025:1-19. doi: 10.1038/s44321-025-00229-z



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.