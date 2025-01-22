Blood Biomarkers Linked to SIDS Risk

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), the leading cause of infant mortality between one month and one year of age, has long remained an enigma. A team at the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine has made a significant step toward understanding its underlying biology by identifying blood-based biomarkers associated with the condition.





These findings may help pave the way for diagnostic tests that identify infants at greater risk of SIDS, although further research is required before such tools can be developed.

Investigating SIDS through metabolomics

The study used “metabolomics,” a technique that examines metabolites – substances produced by cellular processes – to investigate complex diseases. Researchers analyzed 828 metabolites in blood serum samples from 300 infants who were part of the Chicago Infant Mortality Study and the NIH NeuroBioBank.

“Our study is the largest study to date that has attempted to detect how these small molecules in the blood may serve as biomarkers for SIDS.”

Key metabolic processes related to nerve cell communication, stress response and hormone regulation were examined, as these are thought to influence SIDS risk. After adjusting for variables such as age, sex, race and ethnicity, 35 metabolites were found to be significant predictors of SIDS.

Key biomarkers identified

Two noteworthy metabolites were highlighted in the study. The first, ornithine, plays a critical role in ammonia removal through urine. Disruptions in this pathway may contribute to SIDS risk, as previously suggested by research.





The second, a lipid metabolite important for brain and lung health, is also associated with fetal heart defect risk during early pregnancy. Researchers observed differences in sphingomyelins, a class of lipids critical for neural and respiratory development.

“Differences in these fats may disrupt these critical processes, placing some infants at risk for SIDS.”

Dr. Chad Aldridge.

Implications for future research

The researchers stress that while these findings are promising, they are not yet ready for clinical application. Further studies are needed to confirm whether these metabolites actively contribute to SIDS or are merely associated with it.

“The results of this study are very exciting – we are getting closer to explaining the pathways leading to a SIDS death. Our hope is that this research lays the groundwork to help identify – through simple blood tests – infants who are at higher risk for SIDS and to save these precious lives.”

Dr. Fern R. Hauck.

The research provides a foundation for understanding the biological pathways underlying SIDS and opens the door to potential diagnostic advancements that could save lives.





