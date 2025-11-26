Blood Protein Profiles Could Help Predict Mortality

Read time: 1 minute

Scientists believe the proteins (PLAUR, SERPINA3, CRIM1, DDR1 and LTBP2), that play key roles in the development of diseases such as cancer and inflammation, may also contribute to the risk of dying. Findings could help clinicians identify individuals most at risk from mortality and lead to earlier medical interventions.



The study also discovered 392 proteins associated with an increased risk of death within a 5-year timeframe and a further 377 proteins associated with dying within 10 years, even when adjusting for health and lifestyle factors, such as smoking or pre-existing disease diagnoses. Proteins perform a wide range of essential functions in the body and are vital for growth, development, and the structure of every cell.





Using data from the UK Biobank, scientists analysed blood protein profiles from over 38,000 middle aged and older adults, some of whom had suffered non-accidental death, within a 5- or 10-year period after blood samples were taken. The aim of the study was to determine if the risk for early non-accidental mortality is reflected by levels of circulating blood proteins.





Scientists found that proteins responsible for cells communicating with each other, increasing the number of cells, and processes of inflammation, were most predictive of mortality within 5 years. For example, high levels of the protein (SERPINA1), responsible for protecting the lungs against certain enzymes, which cause inflammation, was identified as being a strong predictor of 5-year mortality.





It was also uncovered that five proteins were key indicators of mortality regardless of timeframe. This suggests these proteins play key roles in biological processes that result in conditions with poor outcomes. For example, elevated levels of SERPINA3 are associated with lower survival rates in several types of skin cancer and carcinomas.





Natalia Koziar, a PhD candidate at the University of Surrey and lead author, said: “Certain blood proteins reflect more gradual, chronic processes that affect long term survival whilst others are reflective of more immediate, acute health risks, like troponin for heart disease. The new information could be useful to clinicians in creating a scorecard of protein levels that help to identify individuals most at risk of developing conditions with poor outcomes.”





Reference: Koziar N, Whetton AD, Geifman N. A plasma-based protein signature association with all-cause mortality. PLOS ONE. 2025;20(11):1-15. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0336845





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.