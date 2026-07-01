Blood Test Spots Hidden Pancreatic Cancer After Treatment

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Northwestern Medicine scientists have demonstrated that a highly sensitive blood test can detect traces of pancreatic cancer missed by standard testing, potentially helping physicians identify patients whose disease is more likely to return even when scans appear reassuring.





The sensitive blood test focuses on KRAS, a genetic mutation that drives more than 90% of pancreatic cancers. The findings come as a new revolutionary drug targeting KRAS is showing substantial survival benefits and nearing FDA review.





“As we enter the era of KRAS-targeted therapies, having a screening tool that tracks the same mutation becomes increasingly important,” said study senior author Dr. Akhil Chawla, clinical associate professor of surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and complex surgical oncologist at Northwestern Medicine.





“That combination could fundamentally change how we identify high-risk patients, monitor microscopic disease, and potentially intervene earlier before recurrence becomes clinically visible, ultimately getting more patients to cure,” he added.



