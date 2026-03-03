Cell-Free DNA Offers Early Warning for Bloodstream Infections in Pediatric Leukemia Patients

Catching infections before symptoms

In this prospective study, researchers analyzed plasma samples collected daily from 158 pediatric patients with high-risk leukemia. They selected samples from up to seven days before and at diagnosis of a bloodstream infection and tested them using mcfDNA-Seq, a technology that detects fragments of microbial DNA circulating in the blood. mcfDNA-seq predicted bloodstream infections in just over half of cases up to three days before symptoms appeared. Additional analyses showed that the test reliably identified the most common bacteria and fungi that cause bloodstream infections in children with cancer, while accurately ruling out infection in 93.8% of samples from healthy or uninfected patients.





The findings suggest that mcfDNA-seq could one day become part of a proactive approach to infection management in children receiving intensive cancer therapy. “The infections we detect are the same ones that can cause sepsis and death,” Wolf said. “These findings provide a potential way to improve survival and outcomes for children with cancer or undergoing bone marrow transplantation.”





This research also represents a novel use of mcfDNA-seq, not as a diagnostic tool after infection appears, but as a predictive method to guide preemptive treatment. Unlike previous studies focused on proving the technology itself works, the St. Jude team independently evaluated how well it predicted infections in a real-world patient population.





“The data can indicate when a patient is likely to get sick,” Wolf continued. “The challenge now is figuring out how to act on that information effectively.”





While further clinical trials are needed to evaluate how best to incorporate this approach in treatment decisions, the study demonstrates the promise of this technology to change the way infections are anticipated and managed in high-risk patients. Early detection with mcfDNA-Seq could allow clinicians to intervene sooner, potentially preventing serious complications, reducing hospitalizations and improving outcomes for immunocompromised children.





Reference: Wolf J, Goggin KP, Inaba Y, et al. Predicting bloodstream infection by plasma cell-free metagenomic sequencing: a prospective cohort study. Lancet Microbe. Published online March 2026:101312. doi: 10.1016/j.lanmic.2025.101312





