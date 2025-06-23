Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Study Uncovers Hidden Biological Signs

The largest ever biological study of ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome) has identified consistent blood differences associated with chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and liver disease.





Significantly, the results were mostly unaffected by patients’ activity levels, as low activity levels can sometimes hide the biological signs of illness, experts say.





The volume and consistency of the blood differences support the long-term goal of developing a blood test to help diagnose ME/CFS, researchers say.

Mystery condition

ME/CFS’ key feature, called post-exertional malaise, is a delayed dramatic worsening of symptoms following minor physical effort.





Other symptoms include pain, brain fog and extreme energy limitation that does not improve with rest. Causes are unknown and there is currently no diagnostic test or cure.

Large dataset

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Genetics and Cancer worked with researchers from the Schools of Mathematics and Informatics to better understand the biology that underpins the condition.





They used data from the UK Biobank – a health database of over half a million people – to compare 1,455 ME/CFS patients with 131,000 healthy individuals.

They examined more than 3,000 blood-based biomarkers and used advanced models to account for differences associated with age, sex, and activity levels.





"For so long people with ME/CFS have been told it’s all in their head. It’s not: we see people’s ME/CFS in their blood. Evidence that there is a large number of replicated and diverse blood biomarkers that differentiate between ME/CFS cases and controls should now dispel any lingering perception that ME/CFS is caused by deconditioning and exercise intolerance." – Professor Chris Ponting, Chair of Medical Bioinformatics and a Principal Investigator at the MRC Human Genetics Unit, Institute of Genetics and Cancer