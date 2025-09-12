Chronic Insomnia Tied to Faster Cognitive Decline And Alzheimer’s Risk

Read time: 3 minutes

Poor sleep in later life may do more than leave you tired – it could speed up cognitive decline.





A large Mayo Clinic study, following more than 2,700 older adults, has found that chronic insomnia is linked to faster cognitive decline, a higher risk of dementia and measurable brain changes such as amyloid build-up and small vessel damage.





The research is published in the journal Neurology.

Insomnia and Alzheimer’s risk

Insomnia is common among older adults. Symptoms such as trouble falling asleep, waking through the night or early rising affect ~30–48% of people over 60 years old, and these sleep issues could bring more than tired mornings. They are linked to mood problems, fatigue, poorer thinking and worse memory.





“Insomnia doesn’t just affect how you feel the next day – it may also impact your brain health over time,” said lead author Dr. Diego Z. Carvalho, a neurologist and sleep medicine physician at Mayo Clinic.





Several meta-analyses have found that insomnia increases the risk of dementia and cognitive decline, including Alzheimer’s disease. However, many earlier studies did not adjust for confounders such as sleep apnea or chronic health problems. Several studies also relied on self-reported data, with only a few using brain imaging to track pathological abnormalities such as amyloid plaques or small vessel damage.





Sleep duration is also important. Too little sleep shows up often in epidemiological studies as a risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.





However, there is a lack of strong longitudinal data that combine chronic insomnia diagnosis with changes in cognitive performance and imaging biomarkers.





The new study tests whether chronic insomnia in older adults predicts faster decline in thinking and memory, and whether it shows up alongside brain changes.

Chronic insomnia linked to memory decline

Carvalho and the team followed 2,750 older adults, with an average age of 70 years, who were cognitively healthy at the start. Participants were tracked for a median of 5.6 years and 16% had a medical record diagnosis of chronic insomnia. Everyone completed yearly cognitive assessments, and a subset also had magnetic resonance imaging scans to check for white matter damage and amyloid-positron emission tomography scans to look for Alzheimer ’s-related protein build-up.





“We saw faster decline in thinking skills and changes in the brain that suggest chronic insomnia could be an early warning sign or even a contributor to future cognitive problems,” said Carvalho.





Participants with chronic insomnia had a 40% higher risk of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia compared with those without insomnia, a risk that was comparable to being 3.5 years older. They also showed an increased decline in tests of memory and thinking.





In those reporting less sleep than usual, their baseline performance was already lowered from the start, equivalent to being four years older.





Insomnia with reduced sleep was linked to greater white matter hyperintensities, signs of small vessel disease and a higher amyloid burden. The effect size for amyloid was similar to carrying the APOE e4 gene, a well-established Alzheimer’s risk factor. By contrast, people with insomnia who reported sleeping more than usual had fewer white matter hyperintensities. Insomnia wasn’t tied to faster build-up of these brain changes over time – these differences were already present at baseline.





Sleep drugs were not linked to slower decline or reduced brain pathology. Exploratory analyses hinted at possible protective effects in some subgroups, although the results were inconsistent.

Treating insomnia may protect against Alzheimer’s

Chronic insomnia, especially when paired with short sleep, appears linked to long-term brain health. The findings suggest that this subtype may be particularly harmful, combining poorer cognition with markers of both vascular damage and Alzheimer’s pathology.





“Our results suggest that insomnia may affect the brain in different ways, involving not only amyloid plaques, but also small vessels supplying blood to the brain. This reinforces the importance of treating chronic insomnia – not just to improve sleep quality but potentially to protect brain health as we age,” said Carvalho.





The new study also has some key limitations. The insomnia diagnoses came from medical records, which may have missed undiagnosed or milder cases. Sleep duration changes were based on self-report, not objective measures such as actigraphy or polysomnography. The analysis also did not cover insomnia severity, the type or duration of sleep medications or the role of behavioral treatments such as cognitive behavioural therapy.





Longitudinal studies with objective sleep tracking could clarify how insomnia and sleep duration interact with brain aging. Randomized trials testing insomnia treatments may show whether improving sleep can reduce dementia risk. The team also wants to understand how different insomnia subtypes and medications may shape outcomes.





“Our results also add to a growing body of evidence that sleep isn’t just about rest – it’s also about brain resilience,” Carvalho added.

Reference: Carvalho DZ, Kolla BP, McCarter SJ, et al. Associations of chronic insomnia, longitudinal cognitive outcomes, amyloid-PET, and white matter changes in cognitively normal older adults. Neurology. 2025;105(7):e214155. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000214155

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the American Academy of Neurology. Material has been edited for length and content.