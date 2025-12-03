Common Health Conditions Can Influence Alzheimer’s Blood Tests





Researchers at Karolinska Institutet examined blood samples from 311 patients at the Karolinska University Hospital Memory Clinic using material and clinical data from Karolinska’s database and biobank, GEDOC. They looked at how common conditions—such as vascular problems, kidney function, and cholesterol levels—relate to Alzheimer’s biomarkers in blood.





“We found that several health factors were linked to changes in biomarker levels,” says Makrina Daniilidou, researcher, at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, at Karolinska Institutet. “For example, diabetes and dyslipidemia influenced amyloid markers even after accounting for Alzheimer’s pathology, suggesting effects beyond the brain.”





One key finding: p-tau217, considered the most promising biomarker, remained highly robust despite these influences. However, some clinical cut-offs shifted when comorbidities were considered. In contrast, the Aβ42/40 ratio was more sensitive to systemic health factors.





Why does this matter? According to the researchers, most biomarkers still perform well, but interpretation can improve by considering a patient’s overall health profile.





“These tests are a big step forward,” says Makrina Daniilidou. “Our results show they are reliable, but also highlight the need for a more personalized approach.”





Next, the team plans to validate these findings in larger and more diverse populations, including cognitively healthy people with increased risk for dementia. The goal: integrate adjusted biomarker models into clinical workflows for more precise Alzheimer’s diagnosis.





Reference: Daniilidou M, Öhlund‐Wistbacka U, Hagman G, et al. Enhancing diagnostic precision in Alzheimer’s disease: Impact of comorbidities on blood biomarkers for clinical integration. Alzheimer’s & Dementia. 2025;21(12):e70931. doi: 10.1002/alz.70931





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.