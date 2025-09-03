We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Differences in Sex Can Impact Bipolar and Schizophrenia Characteristics

Research finds that individual sex may influence the characteristics and course of Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

News  
Published: September 3, 2025 
Original story from Wiley
A man sitting on the edge of a bed, looking out of a window suggesting feelings of sadness.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: Less than a minute

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are serious mental illnesses that affect both males and females, but research in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica indicates that sex may influence the characteristics and course of these conditions.


The research included 1,516 individuals from the multicenter PsyCourse Study: 543 with bipolar disorder, 517 with schizophrenia, and 456 healthy controls.


Several differences between groups and sexes were identified in age at diagnosis, age at treatment, illness duration, illicit drug use, and smoking. For example, females in the schizophrenia group were older than males at first outpatient treatment compared with females in the bipolar disorder group. Moreover, those who were older at first outpatient treatment presented a longer duration of illness. Regarding substance use, the highest rates were observed in males with schizophrenia. People with bipolar disorder showed better functioning and neurocognitive performance than those with schizophrenia. Among individuals with bipolar disorder, females reported better performance in verbal memory and psychomotor speed than males. Both females and males with serious mental illnesses showed higher rates of thyroid alterations than healthy controls.

“Our findings reveal a clear message: sex-sensitive treatment is essential for improving clinical outcomes, promoting healthy habits, and managing comorbidities,” said corresponding author Anabel Martinez-Arán, PhD, of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Subscribe to Diagnostics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Reference: 


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter