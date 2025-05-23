DNA Test Detects Three Times More Lung Pathogens Than Traditional Methods

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology explored the use of metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) for identifying pathogens in pulmonary infections.



Researchers from the Department of Clinical Laboratory at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University and BGI Genomics compared mNGS with conventional microbiological tests (CMTs) and found mNGS detected a broader range of pathogens and at a higher rate.

mNGS detects more pathogens than traditional testing

Conventional microbiological tests rely on techniques such as culture growth, microscopy and targeted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays. While these methods offer specificity, their detection range is limited and some pathogens may be missed. In contrast, mNGS rapidly sequences genetic material from all organisms in a sample, allowing detection of a wide variety of bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microbes.



The study found mNGS identified pathogens in 86% of samples, compared with 67% detection by CMTs. Across the cases, mNGS detected 59 bacterial species, 18 fungi, 14 viruses and 4 special pathogens. CMTs identified only 28 pathogens in total. This indicates mNGS provides a more comprehensive diagnostic tool for pulmonary infections.

Guiding targeted treatment decisions

The researchers observed that mNGS results influenced clinical management in difficult-to-diagnose cases involving atypical pathogens. Treatment modifications based on mNGS data improved prognosis for 16 patients infected with pathogens often missed by traditional methods.



Among 133 patients, antibiotic therapy was adjusted following mNGS testing in 40.6% of cases, leading to more targeted treatments. There was only one reported instance of unnecessary antibiotic use. Overall, mNGS demonstrated utility in refining infection treatment strategies.

Identifying atypical pathogens

The study highlighted mNGS’s ability to detect atypical pathogens such as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydia psittaci and fungal infections like Pneumocystis jirovecii and Talaromyces marneffei. These pathogens can be challenging to identify using conventional testing.



The broader detection capabilities and higher sensitivity of mNGS simplify pathogen identification and enable clinicians to tailor anti-infection therapy more precisely.



Reference: Chen S, Ouyang T, Wang K, et al. Application of metagenomic next-generation sequencing in pathogen detection of lung infections. Front Cell Infect Microbiol. 2025. doi:10.1038/s44286-025-00223-9



