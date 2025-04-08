Early Autism Signs Could Be Tracked Through Visual Preferences

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

A study led by researchers at Waseda University suggests that a preference for predictable visual patterns could serve as an early behavioral marker for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Published in Scientific Reports, the study used eye-tracking technology to examine how children with potential ASD respond to repetitive versus random visual stimuli, shedding light on how restricted and repetitive behaviors (RRBs) develop during early childhood.





Restricted and repetitive behaviors (RRBs)

Patterns of behavior that are limited in variety and often repeated. These can include motor movements, use of objects or speech, and are common features of ASD.

Tracking gaze patterns to explore repetitive behavior

RRBs, one of the hallmark characteristics of ASD, often appear alongside impairments in social communication. While early detection of social deficits is well-established, identifying non-social indicators such as repetitive behavior remains more challenging. Prior research has suggested that children with ASD may spend more time observing non-social and repetitive movements, but the timeline and underlying motivations for this tendency have not been clearly defined.





To investigate this, researchers employed a preferential-looking paradigm in a group of young children. Participants were shown pairs of geometric animations side by side. One set displayed predictable, one-stroke sketch movements, while the other featured unpredictable, multi-stroke sketch movements. The children were free to observe either display, allowing researchers to compare gaze duration between the two types of stimuli.





Preferential-looking paradigm A research method used to study visual attention in infants and young children by presenting two stimuli side-by-side and measuring the amount of time spent looking at each.

Children with potential ASD favor predictable movement over time

The study found that children identified as potentially having ASD consistently spent more time looking at predictable movement patterns compared to typically developing (TD) children. Furthermore, this preference increased as the stimulus presentation continued. In contrast, TD children did not display a marked preference for either predictable or random movement over time.





These findings suggest that children with potential ASD may not only show a heightened attention to predictable movements, but that this behavior may intensify with ongoing exposure. This aligns with core features of RRBs and may relate to challenges in processing cause-and-effect relationships, particularly in predicting the outcome of visual movement trajectories.

Potential for early, non-verbal screening of ASD

Current early detection practices for ASD typically emphasize social communication deficits, such as poor eye contact or delayed language development. However, this study suggests that incorporating non-social visual preferences could enhance screening efforts, especially for children who may not show clear signs of social difficulties.





The eye-tracking method used in the study does not require verbal communication, making it suitable for use in children younger than 18 months. Given the timing of routine developmental checkups in Japan – usually at 18 and 36 months – a brief two-minute video-based observation task could be incorporated into these assessments. This could enable earlier identification of children at risk for ASD and support earlier access to intervention services.

Broader implications for research into predictive processing

The study adds to a growing body of research focused on how children with ASD process and interpret sensory information. The authors suggest that a preference for predictable movements may reflect differences in how these children form and use predictions about the world around them.





Predictive processing A theory in cognitive neuroscience that describes how the brain generates and updates predictions about sensory input. Disruptions in predictive processing have been proposed as a factor in neurodevelopmental conditions like ASD.





By highlighting predictable visual stimuli as a potential behavioral marker, the study opens new avenues for exploring predictive processing mechanisms in children with ASD and emphasizes the need for further longitudinal research.





Reference: Omori M. Increased observation of predictable visual stimuli in children with potential autism spectrum disorder. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):4572. doi: 10.1038/s41598-025-89171-1



