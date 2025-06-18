Earwax Biomarkers for Early Parkinson's Disease Detection

Most treatments for Parkinson’s disease (PD) only slow disease progression. Early intervention for the neurological disease that worsens over time is therefore critical to optimize care, but that requires early diagnosis. Current tests, like clinical rating scales and neural imaging, can be subjective and costly. Now, researchers in ACS’ Analytical Chemistry report the initial development of a system that inexpensively screens for PD from the odors in a person’s earwax.





Previous research has shown that changes in sebum, an oily substance secreted by the skin, could help identify people with PD. Specifically, sebum from people with PD may have a characteristic smell because volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by sebum are altered by disease progression — including neurodegeneration, systemic inflammation and oxidative stress.





However, when sebum on the skin is exposed to environmental factors like air pollution and humidity, its composition can be altered, making it an unreliable testing medium. But the skin inside the ear canal is kept away from the elements. So, Hao Dong, Danhua Zhu and colleagues wanted to focus their PD screening efforts on earwax, which mostly consists of sebum and is easily sampled.





To identify potential VOCs related to PD in earwax, the researchers swabbed the ear canals of 209 human subjects (108 of whom were diagnosed with PD). They analyzed the collected secretions using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry techniques. Four of the VOCs the researchers found in ear wax from people with PD were significantly different than the ear wax from people without the disease. They concluded that these four VOCs, including ethylbenzene, 4-ethyltoluene, pentanal, and 2-pentadecyl-1,3-dioxolane, are potential biomarkers for PD.





Dong, Zhu and colleagues then trained an artificial intelligence olfactory (AIO) system with their earwax VOC data. The resulting AIO-based screening model categorized with 94% accuracy ear wax samples from people with and without PD. The AIO system, the researchers say, could be used as a first-line screening tool for early PD detection and could pave the way for early medical intervention, thereby improving patient care.





“This method is a small-scale single-center experiment in China,” says Dong. “The next step is to conduct further research at different stages of the disease, in multiple research centers and among multiple ethnic groups, in order to determine whether this method has greater practical application value.”





Reference: Chen X, Li Y, Pan C, et al. An artificial intelligence olfactory-based diagnostic model for parkinson’s disease using volatile organic compounds from ear canal secretions. Anal Chem. 2025. doi: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5c00908



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



