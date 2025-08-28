Endometriosis Research Finds “We Were Wrong in the Most Interesting Ways Possible”

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

Why does a gynecological condition change how the heart and blood vessels respond to stress?





Researchers at the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) asked this question in a new study published in Hypertension. They found that women with endometriosis had weaker blood pressure responses to exercise and cold exposure, compared to women without the condition.





“In this study, almost every prediction we made was wrong, but we were wrong in the most interesting and impactful ways possible,” said lead author Auni Williams, doctoral candidate at Penn State.

Endometriosis affects cardiovascular health

Endometriosis affects ~10% of women worldwide. It occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. This misplaced tissue can cause chronic pain, infertility and inflammation.

Research has increasingly shown that endometriosis has systemic effects. Large population studies have reported higher rates of cardiovascular disease in women with the condition. A study reported a 34% higher risk of stroke and a 50% increased risk of myocardial infarction in women with endometriosis compared with women without it.





What remains unclear is how endometriosis affects the autonomic nervous system. This system regulates involuntary processes, such as blood pressure and heart rate.





“Medical science understands very little about endometriosis, so in order to diagnose and treat the disease effectively, we need to grasp the full scope of the disease and what it is doing to women throughout their bodies,” said Williams.





Since women with endometriosis face increased cardiovascular risk, Williams and the team predicted that stress responses, such as changes in blood pressure during exercise or cold exposure, would be exaggerated. The researchers examined blood pressure reflexes in women with and without endometriosis and investigated the role of cyclooxygenase (COX) pathways, which are known to be overactive in endometriotic tissue.

Cyclooxygenase (COX) pathways COX pathways are biochemical processes in the body that use enzymes called cyclooxygenases to produce prostaglandins, which are molecules that regulate inflammation, pain and blood flow.

Endometriosis and blood pressure

The study involved 12 women with endometriosis and 9 women without the condition. Each participant took part in two test sessions: one after a dose of aspirin, which blocks the COX pathway, and one after a placebo. This crossover setup allowed the researchers to see whether COX activity influenced results.





Two standard stress tests were used. In the cold pressor test, participants placed a hand in ice water at 4–8°C for three minutes. In the handgrip test, participants squeezed a device at 30% of their maximum strength for 2 minutes, followed by a period of restricted blood flow for 3 minutes. Throughout both tests, blood pressure and heart rate were tracked continuously.





The results went against predictions. Women with endometriosis had a weaker blood pressure response compared with the control group. During the cold pressor test, increases in systolic, diastolic and mean arterial pressure were all lower, with the handgrip exercise showing the same trend: women with endometriosis had blunted blood pressure responses and a slower onset of change.





Heart rate responses looked similar in both groups and pain ratings did not differ. Aspirin also had no measurable effect on blood pressure changes in either group, ruling out COX activity as the main cause of these differences.

Taken together, the data point to attenuated autonomic reflexes in women with endometriosis.

Implications of endometriosis research for diagnosis and treatment

These findings push back against the idea of endometriosis as a condition limited to the reproductive system. That could explain reports of lightheadedness and orthostatic intolerance in women with endometriosis.





“What matters here is the evidence that the autonomic nervous system functions differently in women with endometriosis,” said Williams.





“Most of the women with endometriosis in our study had undergone surgery to remove lesions. While the gynecological issues had been addressed, the changes to their nervous systems were still present,” Williams added.





“If – as this study shows – women with endometriosis have predictably lower blood-pressure increases in response to mild stressors, then there may be less invasive tests that would allow women to be diagnosed sooner. Tests like these could be conducted during a routine office visit and potentially prevent years of unnecessary suffering,” said co-author Dr. Lacy Alexander, a professor of kinesiology at Penn State.





Still, the study group was small, it used a short-term aspirin intervention and it did not measure sympathetic nerve activity directly. Participants varied in contraceptive use and COX inhibition was broad.





Future studies will need larger samples and direct measures of nervous system activity. The team also plans to test whether simple autonomic checks could be added to routine care. As Williams and Alexander noted, even symptoms that may seem minor, such as lightheadedness, deserve attention.





“Any time women experience a symptom of any kind, they should tell their endometriosis-care provider. A side effect like lightheadedness may not seem related to a gynecological condition, but this study demonstrated that it very well could be,” said Alexander.

Reference: Williams AC, Alexander LM. Altered blood pressure reflexes in women with endometriosis. Hypertension. 2025;82(9):1469-1479. doi: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.125.25089

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the Pennsylvania State University. Material has been edited for length and content.