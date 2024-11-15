Enhanced Plasma Proteomics Uncovers Hidden Disease Biomarkers

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers from Michigan State University (MSU), in collaboration with teams at Karolinska Institute and the University of California, Berkeley, have developed a novel method to enhance early disease detection. Their work focuses on improving plasma proteome profiling, a technique that analyzes proteins in blood plasma to identify biomarkers associated with various diseases. This approach, detailed in Nature Communications, significantly improves the detection of critical low-abundance proteins, which often go unnoticed due to interference from more prevalent proteins.





Biomarkers Biological molecules that indicate the presence or progression of a disease. They can be detected in blood, tissues, or other bodily fluids and are critical for early diagnosis and monitoring. Plasma proteome The complete set of proteins found in blood plasma, which contains biomarkers for many diseases. Profiling the plasma proteome involves identifying and quantifying these proteins to aid in disease detection.

Overcoming challenges in plasma proteomics

Blood plasma contains thousands of proteins, but a small number dominate, masking the presence of less abundant yet crucial biomarkers. The new method addresses this by adding small molecules to the plasma, which reduces the interactions between abundant proteins and nanoparticles. This step allows previously obscured proteins to become accessible for analysis using mass spectrometry, a technique that separates and identifies ionized particles.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The researchers reported a seven-fold increase in proteome coverage, enhancing their ability to identify disease-related biomarkers. These findings are expected to improve the precision and timeliness of disease diagnoses.





Mass spectrometry An analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ionized particles. It is widely used in proteomics to identify and quantify proteins in complex biological samples. Precision medicine An approach to patient care that tailors treatments based on individual factors such as genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle. It aims to improve outcomes by moving beyond a one-size-fits-all model.

Potential for impact in precision medicine

The ability to detect diseases earlier through biomarker identification has profound implications for precision medicine, a field that personalizes treatment based on a patient’s genetics, environment and lifestyle. By providing insights into whether a disease, such as cancer, is metastatic or benign at an early stage, this method could inform tailored treatment strategies, potentially leading to better outcomes and fewer side effects.

Methodology and applications

The MSU team’s innovative method involves:

Small molecule modulation: Introducing small molecules into plasma samples to disrupt interactions between abundant proteins and nanoparticles. Mass spectrometry analysis: Using advanced techniques to analyze the now-accessible low-abundance proteins.

This process not only improves diagnostic capabilities but also broadens the scope of diseases that can be monitored through routine blood tests.

A step forward in diagnostic technology

The findings represent a significant advance in diagnostic technology, allowing clinicians to identify diseases earlier and choose more effective treatment plans. The enhanced visibility of critical biomarkers supports the growing field of precision medicine and aligns with broader efforts to refine disease management strategies.





Reference: Ashkarran AA, Gharibi H, Sadeghi SA, et al. Small molecule modulation of protein corona for deep plasma proteome profiling. Nat Comm. 2024;15(1):9638. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-53966-z



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.