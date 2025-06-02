Epileptic Seizures More Common in Frontotemporal Dementia Than Previously Thought

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A recent study has found that epileptic seizures occur more frequently in patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) than earlier estimates suggested. This research sheds new light on the clinical features of this neurodegenerative disorder and underscores the need to consider epilepsy in the care and monitoring of FTD patients.





Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) A neurodegenerative disorder affecting the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, causing changes in behavior, personality and language rather than memory loss seen in other dementias. A neurodegenerative disorder affecting the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, causing changes in behavior, personality and language rather than memory loss seen in other dementias.

Large-scale study examines epilepsy prevalence in FTD

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Oulu, coordinated through Neurocenter Finland. Using one of the largest datasets available, the team analyzed medical records from two university hospitals covering the period 2010 to 2021. Their findings were published in JAMA Neurology.

Epilepsy often precedes FTD diagnosis

While epilepsy has been recognized in association with Alzheimer’s disease, less was known about its link to FTD. This new research reveals that epilepsy is considerably more common in patients with FTD compared to those with Alzheimer’s disease or healthy controls.





The analysis included 245 patients diagnosed with FTD, 1,326 with Alzheimer’s disease and a control group of healthy individuals. The prevalence of epilepsy was tracked from ten years before to five years after the dementia diagnosis. In FTD patients, epilepsy prevalence increased over time, reaching around 11% 5 years after diagnosis. The frequent use of antiepileptic medications among these patients supports the diagnosis.

“It is noteworthy that epilepsy occurred in some patients with FTD already ten years before their dementia diagnosis, and it was more common in all the examined stages of the disease than previous international studies have reported.”



Dr. Annemari Kilpeläinen.

Challenges in diagnosing epilepsy in FTD

Diagnosing epilepsy in people with FTD can be difficult because some symptoms of the dementia may mimic seizures, leading to underdiagnosis or delayed treatment. Untreated epilepsy can worsen patient outcomes.





The study raises questions about possible shared mechanisms between epilepsy and FTD. Understanding whether some symptoms of FTD are caused by changes in brain electrical activity could open new research directions.

Interdisciplinary collaboration strengthens research

This work is part of a broad project combining extensive patient data with various health registries. The research involves collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Oulu, integrating medical and legal expertise. Both Kuopio and Oulu university hospitals are part of the European Reference Network EpiCARE, recognized for epilepsy research and treatment.





Reference: Kilpeläinen A, Aaltonen M, Aho K, et al. Prevalence of epilepsy in frontotemporal dementia and timing of dementia diagnosis. JAMA Neuro. 2025. doi: 10.1001/jamaneurol.2025.1358



