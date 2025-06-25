Fewer Americans Die From Heart Attacks, But More Succumb to Heart Disease

In 1970, someone over the age of 65 hospitalized for a heart attack in the United States had about a 60% chance of leaving the hospital alive. Today, the survival rate is over 90%, with even better outcomes for younger patients.





Those numbers have contributed to a remarkable decrease in the likelihood of dying from any type of heart disease over the last 50 years, according to a new study of heart disease mortality led by Stanford Medicine researchers. In 1970, 41% of all deaths were attributed to ailments of the heart; in 2022, that statistic had dropped to 24% of all deaths.





Most strikingly, the proportion of deaths from acute myocardial infarctions — commonly known as heart attacks — fell nearly 90% during that period.





The decrease is a testament to the leaps and bounds made in our ability to manage and prevent heart attacks, from bystander CPR to artery-opening stents and cholesterol-lowering statins, as well as public health measures that have drastically cut tobacco smoking.





But the researchers also found that more Americans now die from other types of heart disease, including heart failure, hypertensive heart disease and arrhythmias. More deaths from chronic heart conditions are, in part, the trade-off from more patients living beyond events like heart attacks.





“People now are surviving these acute events, so they have the opportunity to develop these other heart conditions,” said Sara King, MD, a medical resident and lead author of the new study published June 25 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.





The senior author of the study is Latha Palaniappan, MD, a professor of cardiovascular medicine and associate dean for research.





The shifting trends in heart disease mortality revealed by the new study are largely a success story, but they also point to areas that need improvement.