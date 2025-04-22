We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Generative AI’s Diagnostic Capabilities On Par With Non-Specialist Doctors

Specialists still retained a 15.8% higher diagnostic accuracy than the large language models (LLMs).

News  
Published: April 22, 2025 
| Original story from Osaka Metropolitan University
A photo of a doctor holding a hologram-like illustration of a laptop with AI-related logos on the screen.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

The use of generative AI for diagnostics has attracted attention in the medical field and many research papers have been published on this topic. However, because the evaluation criteria were different for each study, a comprehensive analysis was needed to determine the extent AI could be used in actual medical settings and what advantages it featured in comparison to doctors.

A research group led by Dr. Hirotaka Takita and Associate Professor Daiju Ueda at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine conducted a meta-analysis of generative AI’s diagnostic capabilities using 83 research papers published between June 2018 and June 2024 that covered a wide range of medical specialties. Of the large language models (LLMs) that were analyzed, ChatGPT was the most commonly studied.

The comparative evaluation revealed that medical specialists had a 15.8% higher diagnostic accuracy than generative AI. The average diagnostic accuracy of generative AI was 52.1%, with the latest models of generative AI sometimes showing accuracy on par with non-specialist doctors.

“This research shows that generative AI’s diagnostic capabilities are comparable to non-specialist doctors. It could be used in medical education to support non-specialist doctors and assist in diagnostics in areas with limited medical resources.” stated Dr. Takita. “Further research, such as evaluations in more complex clinical scenarios, performance evaluations using actual medical records, improving the transparency of AI decision-making, and verification in diverse patient groups, is needed to verify AI’s capabilities.”

Subscribe to Diagnostics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Reference: Takita H, Kabata D, Walston SL, et al. A systematic review and meta-analysis of diagnostic performance comparison between generative AI and physicians. npj Digit Med. 2025;8(1):175. doi: 10.1038/s41746-025-01543-z


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter