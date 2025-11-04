Genomic Method Helps Diagnose Rare Diseases

Read time: 2 minutes

A new genomic method has enabled multiple people with rare conditions to receive diagnoses that were previously unattainable by identifying complex structural genetic changes that are often missed by standard tests.





Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Genomics England, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and their collaborators analysed the DNA from 13,700 parents and children from the 100,000 Genomes Project. They found that many of these genetic changes, known as structural variants, directly disrupt genes involved in childhood development.





Published in Nature Communications, this study found that one in eight of these structural variants were complex, often involving multiple changes, and were twice as likely to be missed by current clinical tests.





The researchers have developed a new pipeline that allows them to find these structural variants and were able to classify them into multiple subtypes depending on the impact that the change had on a patient. While some patients had an initial diagnosis, this information provided more in-depth insights that would not have been possible previously.





The team hope that this method has the potential to help improve the diagnosis and management of rare conditions in the future.





Currently, diagnostic tests for rare conditions mainly focus on identifying single genetic changes – alterations affecting just one of the DNA building blocks at a specific position.





Structural variants are genomic changes that occur when a certain amount of a gene, over 50 building blocks, is rearranged or deleted. When they occur in egg or sperm cells, they can lead to health conditions if they happen in genes that are involved in development.





These variants occur spontaneously, and when this rearrangement happens at multiple places on the genome, this is known as a complex structural variant. All structural variants are difficult and complex to analyse as current genomic testing methods look at short sections of DNA at a time, and seeing structural changes requires testing a larger section of the genome. Piecing these short sections together can be difficult and requires a large amount of technical knowledge, as it is not always clear where they go, and mistakes can lead to false information about the genes impacted.





In this new study, the team at the Sanger Institute and their collaborators built a robust pipeline to overcome these difficulties and identified 1,870 structural variants in 13,700 genomes from families. They found that structural rearrangements play a key role in the development of multiple health conditions, including neurological, skeletal, skin, and neurodevelopmental conditions, as well as those that impact the functioning of the kidneys.





The team was able to provide an updated diagnosis for 145 children with rare conditions by identifying the structural variants, providing answers for their families. Around 60 of these patients have variants that are difficult to detect with other types of genetic tests.





The researchers also noticed that the type of structural rearrangement had an impact on the development of health conditions. Through their analysis, they were able to categorise nine different types of structural variants and show their functional impact in patients.





Further investigation of these categories could help experts understand more about the development of different conditions. In the future, this knowledge may help in the management of health conditions. For example, by understanding how a variant causes a condition to progress, it could be possible to more closely monitor patients for early intervention or develop new ways to tackle or prevent symptoms.



Reference: Jung H, Yang TP, Walker S, et al. Complex de novo structural variants are an underestimated cause of rare disorders. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):9528. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-64722-2





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.