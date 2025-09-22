Green Vegetables Linked to Better Blood Sugar Regulation in Adults

Read time: 1 minute

New research by Edith Cowan University (ECU), Cruciferous vegetables improve glycaemic control compared to root/squash vegetables in a randomized, controlled, crossover trial: The VEgetableS for vaScular hEaLth (VESSEL) study, has found evidence that cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale could help with the management of blood sugar levels, particularly for people at risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD).





PhD student Ms Emma Connolly investigated whether cruciferous vegetable intake improved glycaemic control (blood sugar control) compared to root and squash vegetables in non-diabetic adults with elevated blood pressure.





In a randomised, controlled, crossover trial, participants consumed four serves per day of either cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale) or root and squash vegetables (carrot, potato, pumpkin, sweet potato) with lunch and dinner meals for two weeks.





"Our participants wore glucose monitors throughout the study, so that we were able to measure blood sugar levels continuously throughout each two-week period," Ms Connolly said.





"We found that, when participants consumed the cruciferous vegetables, they had less variable blood sugar levels compared to when they consumed the root and squash vegetables. We also noted that these participants had a smaller spike in sugar levels after the meals. A central goal of blood sugar control, particularly for people with diabetes, is to smooth out spikes and reduce variability in blood sugar levels throughout the day. Stable blood sugar, with minimal peaks and less fluctuations is associated with better overall health and wellbeing."





Ms Connolly said further research is essential to fully understand the underlying mechanisms driving these findings, as well as to explore the broader clinical implications.





"Continued investigation will be crucial to determine how these vegetables can be effectively incorporated into dietary recommendations for improved blood sugar regulation and overall health management," she said.





Poor glycaemic control is estimated to occur in 541 million individuals worldwide. Ms Connolly noted that dysregulated glucose control increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and subsequent CVD and has a substantial societal impact.





The total cost attributed to type 2 diabetes with CVD is projected to exceed AUD$18.7 billion in Australia alone by 2031.





"Less than 1 in 15 Australian adults meet vegetable intake recommendations. Even more concerning is that cruciferous vegetables are among the least consumed vegetables. Adding vegetables like broccoli, kale, bok choy, gai lan, and cabbage to your meals most days could make a big difference to your health," Dr Lauren Blekkenhorst said.





Reference: Connolly EL, Liu AH, Woodman RJ, et al. Cruciferous vegetables improve glycaemic control compared to root/squash vegetables in a randomized, controlled, crossover trial: The VEgetableS for vaScular hEaLth (VESSEL) study. DOM. 2025;27(8):4300-4310. doi: 10.1111/dom.16467



