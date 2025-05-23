How GADD45A Protein Influences Heart Failure Progression

People with diabetes — especially type 2 diabetes (DM2) — are at increased risk of developing heart failure due to the presence of prominent risk factors (high blood pressure, obesity, coronary heart disease, etc.).





Now, a study published in the journal Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences has identified a new factor linked to the development of pathological hypertrophy. The results of the study suggest that increasing the activity of the GADD45A protein could be a promising therapeutic strategy to slow the progression of this clinical condition.





The study is led by Professor Manuel Vázquez-Carrera and Associate Professor Xavier Palomer, from the UB’s Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, the Institute of Biomedicine of the UB (IBUB) and the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute (IRSJD) and the CIBER’s area of Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Diseases (CIBERDEM). The first author of the article is the expert Adel Rostami (UB-IBUB-IRSJD-CIBERDEM).

A factor with a prominent role in cardiac function

The GADD45A (growth arrest and DNA damage-inducible 45A) protein is a multifunctional factor associated with stress signaling and cell damage. In this study, the team assessed the role of GADD45A in cardiac function using animal models and human cardiac cells.





The main mechanisms involved in pathological hypertrophy include inflammatory processes, fibrosis, mitochondrial dysfunction, dysregulation of calcium-handling proteins, metabolic alterations, cardiomyocyte hypertrophy and cell death. Fibrosis and inflammation are key factors in the progression of this pathological cardiac hypertrophy and subsequent heart failure.



