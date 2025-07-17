We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Inflammation and Insomnia Together Spike Depression Risk in Seniors

Older adults with insomnia are more prone to depression when inflammation is present, UCLA study shows.

News  
Published: July 17, 2025 
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
Woman sleeping with an eye mask and blanket, illustrating rest despite insomnia challenges.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Older adults who suffer from insomnia may be more susceptible to depressive symptoms if they also experience elevated levels of inflammation, according to a randomized controlled trial published in JAMA Psychiatry. The research highlights a potential biological pathway linking poor sleep and mood disorders in later life.

Investigating the impact of inflammatory challenge

Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) examined 160 adults aged 60 years and older. Among these participants, 53 had insomnia, and 107 were considered healthy sleepers. Individuals from both groups were randomly assigned to receive either an inflammatory challenge or a placebo. This intervention was used to assess mood changes and inflammatory markers in the blood.


Inflammatory challenge
An inflammatory challenge involves exposing individuals to substances that temporarily increase inflammation, allowing researchers to observe biological and behavioral responses under controlled conditions.

Subscribe to Diagnostics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Following the inflammatory challenge, individuals with insomnia showed a threefold greater increase in depressive symptoms than those without sleep issues. Depressive mood in participants with insomnia also persisted longer – typically six hours or more – compared to the transient mood shifts observed in the healthy sleeper group.

Understanding inflammation in the aging process

As people age, they face increased susceptibility to chronic inflammation, which may be driven by cellular aging, immune system decline and external factors such as stress or pain. Previous research has independently associated inflammation and insomnia with higher risk of depression. However, this study is the first to demonstrate that the combination of insomnia and induced inflammation may produce a synergistic effect on depressive mood in older adults.


The depressive symptoms observed in this study were measured using a validated mood assessment scale, and cytokine levels were used to quantify the inflammatory response. The researchers note that these findings may be particularly relevant given the prevalence of both insomnia and depression in older populations.


Cytokines


Cytokines are small proteins secreted by cells, particularly those in the immune system, that help regulate inflammation and immune responses. 

Future research directions

The authors of the study emphasize the need to explore whether similar biological mechanisms operate in younger individuals with insomnia. They also suggest that future studies should examine whether the results are consistent across diverse racial and ethnic populations, who often face higher rates of sleep disturbance and mood disorders.


Reference: Irwin MR, Boyle CC, Cho JH, et al. Inflammatory exposure and depression in older adults with insomnia: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Psychiatry. 2025. doi: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2025.1327


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Editorial Assistant
Rhianna-lily is an Editorial Assistant at Technology Networks. She holds an honors degree in biomedicine from the University of East Anglia and a masters degree in microbiology. Before joining Technology Networks she researched maternal health and the microbiome.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter