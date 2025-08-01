Innovative Wound Monitor Enables Remote Healing Checks

Standard methods require regular removal of wound dressings for assessments, often delaying crucial interventions, whereas this invention monitors healing remotely via a Bluetooth connection.





The proof-of-concept device is designed for reuse, making it more cost-effective and practical than disposable smart bandages and other emerging wound monitoring technologies.





Globally, millions of people suffer from chronic wounds, impacting their quality of life and incurring significant healthcare costs. In Australia, about 500,000 people are affected, costing the healthcare system $3 billion annually.



