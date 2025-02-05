Is It Possible to Be Obese and Still Healthy?





For the study, it was vital that the adipose tissue cells were not all simply lumped together, as this tissue comprises not only fat cells (adipocytes) but also cells of other types. “In fact, the adipocytes are in the minority,” explains Isabel Reinisch, a postdoc in Wolfrum’s group and second lead author of the study. A large part of adipose tissue is made up of immune cells, cells that form blood vessels, and immature precursor cells of adipocytes. Another cell type, known as mesothelial cells, are found only in visceral adipose tissue and mark its outer boundary.

Abdominal fat remodelled

As the researchers were able to show, there are significant functional changes in cells in the visceral adipose tissue of people with metabolic diseases. This remodeling affects almost every cell type in this form of tissue. For example, the genetic analyses showed that the adipocytes of unhealthy individuals could no longer burn fats as effectively and instead produced greater quantities of immunologic messenger molecules. “These substances trigger an immune response in the visceral fat of obese people,” explains Reinisch. “It’s conceivable that this response promotes the development of metabolic diseases.”





The researchers also found very clear differences in the number and function of mesothelial cells: in healthy obese individuals, there is a far greater proportion of mesothelial cells in the visceral fat and these cells exhibit greater functional flexibility. Specifically, the cells can switch into a sort of stem cell mode and therefore convert into different cell types, such as adipocytes, in healthy individuals. “The ability of fully differentiated cells to convert into stem cells is otherwise primarily associated with cancer,” says Reinisch. She was surprised, therefore, to find this ability in adipose tissue as well. “We suspect that the flexible cells at the edge of the adipose tissue in healthy obese individuals facilitate smooth tissue expansion.”





Finally, the researchers also found differences between men and women: a certain type of progenitor cell is present only in the visceral fat of women. “This could explain differences in the development of metabolic diseases between men and women,” says Reinisch.

Finding new biomarkers

The new atlas of gene activity in overweight people describes the composition of cell types in adipose tissue and their function. “However, we cannot say whether the differences are the reason why someone is metabolically healthy or whether, conversely, metabolic diseases cause these differences,” says Ghosh. Instead, the scientists view their work as providing the basis for further research. They have published all the data in a publicly accessible web app so that it is available for other researchers to work with.





In particular, this atlas now makes it possible to find new markers that provide information on the risk of developing a metabolic disease. At present, the ETH researchers are also looking for these kinds of markers, which could help to improve the treatment of such diseases. For example, there is a new class of drugs that suppress the appetite and promote insulin release in the pancreas – but these medications are in short supply. “Biomarkers that can be derived from our data could help to identify those patients who are most in need of this treatment,” says Reinisch.





Reference: Reinisch I, Ghosh A, Noé F, et al. Unveiling adipose populations linked to metabolic health in obesity. Cell Metab. 2024. doi: 10.1016/j.cmet.2024.11.006



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



