Lab-on-a-Chip Rapidly Predicts Cancer Cell Sensitivity to Targeted Therapies

T‑ALL is a challenging subtype of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood cancer. While complete remission rates have improved, many survivors experience long‑term effects from intensive chemotherapy.





Rapidly determining drug response could help clinicians personalize treatments sooner, reducing exposure to ineffective therapies and side effects. For these patients, quickly identifying the most effective treatment can be lifesaving.



“Innovation in treatment selection is a pressing need within pediatric malignancies,” says Luke Maese, DO, pediatric oncologist at Huntsman Cancer Institute and associate professor of pediatrics at the U. Maese treats children with leukemia who could benefit from advancements like μPharma. “Personalized treatment selection accomplished in ‘real-time' will be part of the future of cancer therapeutics, and μPharma represents an encouraging step in that direction.”



In a study published in Med, scientists also demonstrated that μPharma accurately predicted responses to two targeted therapies currently being investigated for T‑ALL—dasatinib and venetoclax—and revealed a previously unrecognized link between drug response and a key molecular marker for T‑ALL.



