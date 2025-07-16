Lifelong Benefits of Heart Health Begin in Childhood

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Optimal heart health from birth through adolescence, as measured by a combination of metrics, leads to long-lasting cardiovascular and overall physical, cognitive and mental health, according to the systematic review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Benefits include lower risks of cancer, dementia, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression and hearing loss, as well as better cognitive, dental and eye health.





The metrics, developed by the American Heart Association, include lifestyle variables – diet, physical activity, sleep and avoiding smoking – as well as clinical factors, such as body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Researchers found that even at younger ages, prevalence of ideal cardiovascular health is very low.





“Childhood is a unique window where keeping these cardiovascular health metrics in optimal ranges will have a long-term benefit to all body systems, not just the heart,” said senior author Amanda Marma Perak, MD, MSCI, pediatric cardiologist at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.





“Parents can focus on the four health habits – setting up their child’s daily routines to include a healthy diet, plenty of physical activity, and protected time for sleep, and then making clear their expectations about not smoking or vaping as the child gets older,” she said. “For the four clinical factors, parents can check in with the pediatrician at each well child visit to make sure that their child’s BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels are on track for a healthy future.”





Researchers reviewed nearly 500 studies published between January 2010 and January 2021. One study showed that having better cardiovascular health habits could slash the risk for heart attacks even in people with high genetic risk or strong family history. Another study found that adolescents were almost eight times less likely to have poor cardiovascular health when their mothers had better cardiovascular health during pregnancy, suggesting that cardiovascular disease prevention can start even before conception. Dr. Marma Perak was the lead author on that study.





“Early prevention is key to a healthy adulthood. If parents are concerned about their child’s risk factors for heart disease, the Preventive Cardiology Program at Lurie Children’s can help set kids on a healthier path,” said Dr. Marma Perak, who is one of the physicians in the program. “We treat children with risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, or family history of early heart attacks or strokes. Our goal is to improve measures of cardiovascular health and prevent chronic diseases from head to toe.”





The review also highlighted important gaps in the research on cardiovascular health. Minimal research has focused on how to improve this important measure in kids or in moms during pregnancy. Additionally, there were relatively few studies on mental health, particularly in kids and teens, even though results suggested that it is a key factor for achieving ideal cardiovascular health.





The systematic review was partially funded by a Strategically Focused Research Network grant from the American Heart Association, as well as a grant from the National Institutes of Health.





Reference: Aguayo L, Cotoc C, Guo JW, et al. Cardiovascular health, 2010 to 2020: A systematic review of a decade of research on life’s simple 7. JAHA. 2025. doi: 10.1161/JAHA.124.038566



This article has been republished from the following materials Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



