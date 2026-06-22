Low-Cost Tests Developed for People With Bleeding and Clotting Disorders

Patients with bleeding and clotting disorders living in low-income countries could benefit from new low-cost testing devices being developed at UWE Bristol.





Researchers from the School of Applied Sciences are the first in the world to demonstrate that platelet behaviour can be measured by adding a drop of blood to a strip of paper.





They have developed a test which can measure platelet count and platelet function using a paper-based lateral flow testing device that costs only a few pence to produce.





Platelets are tiny cells in the blood that help clotting. When they don’t work properly, the consequences can be serious, ranging from excessive bleeding to dangerous clots.





Doctors rely on platelet tests to diagnose these conditions. But current tests require expensive equipment, needing trained specialists working in well-equipped hospitals. As a result, many people around the world with platelet disorders do not have access to testing and can go undiagnosed.





The academics from UWE Bristol believe their research breakthrough could make testing more widely available to people in low resource environments, including low and middle-income countries and emergency settings such as ambulances.





The testing devices work like pregnancy tests: liquid flows along a strip and produces a measurable result. For the research, platelets added to the testing device were ‘activated’ by a chemical on the strip of paper. The study showed that the distance covered by the platelet sample indicated the platelet count in the blood, with a longer distance covered signalling a lower platelet count. Low platelet count is associated with poor clotting and excessive bleeding, while high platelet count is associated with excessive clotting.





The testing devices will be developed further, with reagents added to measure how well platelets function. This will allow other platelet and bleeding conditions (that are not characterised only by high or low platelet counts) to be diagnosed.





Currently, several expensive pieces of equipment are used to capture diagnostic information about platelets: a machine for a full blood count sample that conducts automated platelet counting, a machine for platelet aggregometry to measure platelet function, and a platelet function analyser.



