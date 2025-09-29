Machine Learning Model Detects ALS Up to a Decade Before Symptoms Emerge

Read time: 2 minutes

A new study combining multiomics approaches with machine learning has identified plasma protein changes that may allow for the early detection of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), long before clinical symptoms develop. The work, published in Nature Medicine in August, suggests that plasma biomarkers could be used to identify ALS in asymptomatic individuals, potentially as early as 10 years prior to symptom onset.

ALS remains difficult to diagnose early

ALS, sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurodegenerative condition that progressively affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, patients lose voluntary muscle control, impacting speech, movement and breathing. There is currently no definitive diagnostic test, and diagnosis often occurs late in disease progression. On average, patients wait 6 to 18 months for a diagnosis, and most survive only 2 to 4 years following symptom onset.

Multiomics and machine learning identify early protein changes

The research team, based at the US National Institutes of Health, analyzed almost 3,000 plasma proteins from patients with ALS. From this group, 33 proteins were found to differ significantly compared to controls. Notably, changes in muscle, nerve and energy metabolism proteins were observed up to a decade before symptoms appeared.



Among patients carrying the C9orf72 gene expansion—a known genetic risk factor in people of European ancestry—eight plasma proteins were found to be consistently elevated. These included EIF2S2, HPCAL1, JPT2, MTIF3, PDAP1 and SMAD3. The study proposes that these proteins could serve as indicators of early disease progression, particularly in genetically predisposed individuals.

Random forest model shows high diagnostic accuracy

To interpret the data, the researchers evaluated 10 machine learning models and found the random forest method performed best in classifying ALS cases. This model incorporated 17 protein biomarkers, as well as demographic and technical variables such as age, sex and the type of blood collection tube used.



Initial tests of the model yielded a high area under the curve (AUC) score of 96.2% and a balanced accuracy of 89.3%. These metrics indicate a strong ability to distinguish ALS from non-ALS samples. Further validation in an external cohort of more than 23,000 individuals confirmed its performance, with average accuracy exceeding 98%.

Early intervention may be possible

The analysis also showed that the model could estimate the time to symptom onset based on plasma protein signatures. These biological changes appear to reflect compensatory processes occurring well before any outward signs of disease are present.



However, the study authors noted that their current proteomics platform may not capture all protein alterations relevant to ALS. Ongoing work aims to integrate broader proteomics technologies and longitudinal data to improve the model’s predictive power.

Genome sequencing could support early risk detection

The research findings align with broader efforts to integrate genome sequencing into routine healthcare. For example, the UK’s Newborn Genomes Programme, supported by £650 million in government funding, plans to offer whole genome sequencing (WGS) for every newborn. This approach could help identify individuals carrying genetic mutations, such as C9orf72, who are at increased risk for ALS and other conditions.



WGS platforms such as those provided by BGI Genomics offer a detailed view of the genome, supporting early diagnosis and individualized health planning. The integration of protein biomarker data with genomic information may ultimately provide a framework for monitoring disease risk over the lifespan.





Reference: Chia R, Moaddel R, Kwan JY, et al. A plasma proteomics-based candidate biomarker panel predictive of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Nat Med. 2025. doi:10.1038/s41591-025-03890-6



