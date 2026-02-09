Menstrual Blood Could Help Screen for Cervical Cancer

Read time: 4 minutes

Many people skip cervical screening, even when tests are available and effective.





In a large study from Hubei Province, China, researchers found that testing menstrual blood for human papillomavirus (HPV) detected high-grade cervical lesions almost as accurately as clinician-collected samples, suggesting a simpler, home-based option could help widen screening access.

Why is menstrual blood being explored for HPV cervical screening?

Persistent infection with high-risk HPV drives the development of cervical cancer, which still causes over 350,000 deaths each year despite being largely preventable. Screening programs built around HPV testing have reduced incidence and mortality rates, but fear of pain, stigma, limited medical infrastructure, and low health awareness often discourage people from attending clinician-led appointments.





Researchers have been seeking simpler methods to collect samples, enabling screening to reach more people, such as vaginal swabs. These approaches can detect high-grade lesions with sensitivity ranging from 77%–96%. Still, barriers linked to discomfort and cultural attitudes influence uptake.





Menstrual blood naturally carries cervical and vaginal cells that may contain HPV DNA. Early work reported strong agreement with clinician samples; however, many studies were small, hospital-based, or lacked standardized devices.





“Whether testing menstrual blood for HPV can be implemented as a useful cervical cancer screening tool in large-scale community populations remains unanswered,” said the authors of the new study.





“To address the evidence gap about the accuracy of using menstrual blood to test for HPV, and to assess its potential as a replacement for clinician HPV testing, we conducted a cross-sectional cervical cancer screening study,” the authors explained.

Comparing menstrual blood with clinician HPV testing

The team enrolled 3,068 women aged 20–54 years with regular menstrual cycles from urban and rural communities in Hubei Province, China, between 2021 and 2025. Each participant provided three samples: menstrual blood collected with a sterile minipad strip, a clinician-collected cervical sample, and an additional cervical specimen for lab testing.





The minipad used a small, sterile cotton strip attached to a standard sanitary pad, allowing menstrual blood to be collected during normal use. After collection, the strip was removed and sent for HPV DNA testing.





Women who tested positive were referred for colposcopy with biopsy, and histopathology was used to confirm high-grade lesions. Women with negative results on both tests were classified as disease-free.

Colposcopy A medical exam where a clinician closely examines the cervix using a special magnifying device to look for abnormal areas.

The researchers focused on how well each method detected cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 2 and 3 or worse (CIN2+/CIN3+).

Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia grade 2 or higher (CIN2+) Moderate to severe abnormal growth of cervical cells, indicating a higher risk for progression to cervical cancer. Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia grade 3 or higher (CIN3+) Severe abnormal growth of cervical cells considered a precancerous lesion with a high likelihood of developing into invasive cervical cancer if untreated.

Menstrual blood testing reached a sensitivity of 94.7%, compared with 92.1% for clinician samples. Specificity was slightly lower at 89.1% vs 90.0%.





Both methods delivered a negative predictive value of 99.9%, meaning very few serious lesions were missed. Positive predictive values and referral rates were also similar.

How cervical screening test accuracy is measured: Sensitivity: How well a test correctly identifies people who have a disease.

Specificity: How well a test correctly identifies people who do not have a disease.

Negative predictive value: The chance that a person with a negative test result truly does not have the disease.

The chance that a person with a negative test result truly does not have the disease. Positive predictive value: The chance that a person with a positive test result truly has the disease.

Results were similar for the most severe precancerous lesions (CIN3+), with menstrual blood testing again showing sensitivity comparable to clinician sampling.





The study also tested a mobile app, Early Test, which shared results and connected users with healthcare providers.

What menstrual blood HPV testing could mean for cervical screening

A screening method that can be completed at home without invasive sampling could help address one of the biggest problems in cervical cancer prevention: participation. Self-collection respects privacy, reduces discomfort, and may ease pressure on healthcare systems.





Given the similar diagnostic performance, menstrual blood testing could sit alongside existing screening methods and expand access. However, matching accuracy alone does not guarantee better public health outcomes. Programs need data on participation, follow-up care, costs, and workflow before making policy shifts.





“There are important limitations: it includes only women who menstruate and have regular cycles, and it uses a prototype device that is not commercially available,” said Dr. Marta del Pino, doctor at the Gynaecological Oncology Unit at Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, scientific coordinator at the Clinical Institute of Gynaecology, Obstetrics and Neonatology and associate professor at the University of Barcelona, who was not involved with the research.





“As in many screening studies, not all women with negative results underwent biopsy; this may introduce verification bias and overestimate the performance of the test,” Pino added.





Since menstrual blood passes through multiple parts of the genital tract, the test may also pick up infections outside the cervix, which could raise false positives and lead to extra procedures.





The team emphasized that direct comparisons with other self-sampling tools and studies in underserved populations are needed.





“The results of this large-scale community-based study show the utility of using minipad collected menstrual blood for HPV testing as a standardized, non-invasive alternative or replacement for cervical cancer screening,” said the authors.





“The findings of this study support the integration of menstrual blood-based HPV testing into national cervical cancer screening guidelines,” they added.





The study offers one of the strongest datasets so far on menstrual blood HPV testing, but replication, broader population studies, and real-world trials are still needed before screening pathways shift.

Reference: Tian X, Cao C, Wang L, et al. Testing menstrual blood for human papillomavirus during cervical cancer screening in China: cross sectional population based study. BMJ. 2026;392:e084831. doi: 10.1136/bmj-2025-084831

