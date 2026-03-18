Microfluidic Chip Analyzes Immune Cell Adhesion To Detect Cancer Recurrence

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A new microfluidic technology that leverages immune cell behavior is set to transform cancer monitoring, thanks to researchers at UNIST. Led by Professor Joo Hun Kang in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at UNIST, the team has introduced a novel diagnostic chip that analyzes the adhesion properties of leukocytes, or white blood cells, to detect cancer recurrence and evaluate the effectiveness of chemotherapy.





Unlike traditional liquid biopsy approaches that directly seek circulating tumor cells, this innovative method taps into the body’s immune response—specifically, the increased adhesion capacity of leukocytes induced by tumor-related inflammation.





This cutting-edge device provides a minimally invasive, real-time window into the patient’s immune system, enabling early detection of minimal residual disease—a critical factor often missed by imaging techniques such as MRI or CT scans. It also offers a cost-effective complement to existing liquid biopsy technologies, providing dynamic insights into treatment response and disease progression.





The core of this system is a microfluidic chip, composed of ultra-thin microchannels, through which a small volume of blood is passed. The chip is coated with specialized proteins that mimic the natural adhesion molecules involved in immune cell interactions. When blood flows through these channels, leukocytes with activated adhesion receptors—stimulated by inflammation from tumor tissue—attach to the coated surfaces.





An integrated software module automatically counts the number of adhered leukocytes, providing quantitative data on immune activation. This adhesion is amplified by the release of inflammatory molecules from tumor tissue, which activate cell adhesion molecules (CAMs) on leukocytes—molecular structures that mediate cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix interactions.





In preclinical experiments using a mouse model of breast cancer, leukocytes from tumor-bearing mice exhibited up to 40 times more adhesion in the microchannels compared to healthy controls. This heightened adhesion correlated with tumor activity and inflammation levels.





Moreover, the system demonstrated remarkable sensitivity to changes induced by chemotherapy. For example, administration of doxorubicin—a standard anti-cancer drug—immediately reduced leukocyte adhesion levels, aligning with tumor shrinkage observed through other measures. Conversely, ineffective treatments maintained or increased adhesion levels, indicating ongoing tumor activity.





The device also detected early signs of metastatic spread after primary tumor removal. Leukocyte adhesion levels initially decreased post-surgery but then increased again during early metastatic phases, suggesting potential for early relapse detection before clinical or radiological signs emerge.





Professor Kang explained, “This approach enables clinicians to detect early relapse and monitor treatment efficacy by analyzing the immune response—specifically, leukocyte adhesion—rather than relying solely on imaging or invasive biopsies. It opens the door to more personalized, timely interventions, reducing unnecessary treatments and improving patient outcomes.”





Reference: Choi B, Kwon S, Lee MS, Kurmashev A, Kang JH. Real-time cancer monitoring via leukocyte adhesion in a biomimetic microfluidic assay. Biosens Bioelectron. 2026;295:118311. doi: 10.1016/j.bios.2025.118311





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