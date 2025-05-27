microRNA Identified as Potential Biomarker for Kidney Microvascular Health

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

Scientists at the Centre de recherche du Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CRCHUM) have identified a microRNA that may help preserve kidney microvascular health and improve early detection of chronic kidney disease.



The work, published in JCI Insight, marks the first time a microRNA has been shown to both indicate and potentially maintain small blood vessel function in the kidney following injury.

Microvascular loss as an early indicator of kidney failure

The loss of peritubular capillaries – small blood vessels critical for filtration and nutrient transport – is a defining feature of chronic kidney disease. These vessels are especially vulnerable to ischemia-reperfusion injury, a condition that results from temporary interruptions in blood flow, such as those occurring during organ transplantation or cardiovascular surgery.



Until now, researchers had no reliable biomarker to assess the integrity of these vessels. The CRCHUM team has demonstrated that levels of miR-423-5p in the blood may serve as a biomarker for peritubular capillary health, offering a potential tool for monitoring high-risk patients.

Mouse models and patient samples show consistent results

The study was led by medical professors Marie-Josée Hébert and Héloïse Cardinal, in collaboration with research associate Francis Migneault. Initial experiments in mice with acute kidney injuries revealed variations in miR-423-5p expression.



These findings were validated using blood samples from 511 kidney transplant recipients participating in the CHUM kidney transplant biobank.



Mice treated with injections of miR-423-5p exhibited better preservation of peritubular capillaries and reduced kidney damage, suggesting therapeutic potential. While direct injection into the kidney is clinically feasible during transplantation, researchers are now investigating alternative delivery mechanisms to enhance its applicability.

Implications for transplant care and disease monitoring

If confirmed in further studies, miR-423-5p could become a key element in pre- and post-transplant assessment. In transplant recipients, monitoring this biomarker may help clinicians evaluate the effectiveness of interventions aimed at preserving microvascular integrity. This could also guide treatment adjustments for patients undergoing procedures involving temporary blood flow interruption.

Future directions in multi-organ and systemic applications

Beyond kidney disease, the team suggests that miR-423-5p may be relevant in conditions associated with microvascular decline, including heart failure, pulmonary diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders. Additional studies are underway to assess whether existing post-transplant medications affect microvascular health, with ongoing research supported by CHUM’s biological material biobank.

Reference: Migneault F, Kim H, Doreille A, et al. Endothelial extracellular vesicle miR-423-5p regulates microvascular homeostasis and renal function after ischemia-reperfusion injury. JCI Insight. 2025. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.174392



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.