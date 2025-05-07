Modified Surgical Mask Successfully Detects Chronic Kidney Disease

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Surgical masks, primarily used to reduce the transmission of airborne pathogens, were widely adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Now, a new study published in ACS Sensors suggests a novel application for this once ubiquitous item: the early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD).



Researchers have embedded a breath sensor into a standard surgical mask to identify volatile metabolites associated with CKD, achieving promising diagnostic accuracy in initial tests.

How CKD alters exhaled breath

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CKD affects an estimated 35 million people in the United States, many of whom may be unaware of their condition during its early stages.



The condition occurs when the kidneys sustain damage and progressively lose their ability to filter waste products from the bloodstream. This dysfunction leads to elevated levels of certain chemicals, such as ammonia, in the breath.



Although ammonia is not exclusive to CKD, its presence, along with other volatile organic compounds, offers a potential biomarker profile for the condition.

Sensor design and integration into face masks

To develop the diagnostic mask, the research team first fabricated a sensor by coating silver electrodes with a conductive polymer commonly used in chemical sensors. They enhanced the polymer’s sensitivity by modifying it with porphyrins, compounds known for their reactivity with volatile chemicals.



These functionalized electrodes were inserted between the layers of a standard disposable surgical mask and connected via wires to an external readout system. The sensor registers changes in electrical resistance when exposed to target gases such as ammonia, ethanol, propanol and acetone.

Initial testing shows diagnostic potential

In a study involving 100 volunteers, roughly half of whom had been diagnosed with CKD, the breath sensor demonstrated a true positive rate of 84% and a true negative rate of 88%.



Statistical analyses showed that the sensor could not only distinguish between individuals with and without CKD but also offered indications of disease staging based on the breath profile.

Future implications and limitations

While the findings suggest that face mask-based sensors could enable non-invasive, affordable and frequent monitoring of CKD, further studies are needed to refine specificity, especially given the presence of some target metabolites in other health conditions.



Nonetheless, this approach shows potential for integration into routine health monitoring, especially in settings with limited access to laboratory diagnostics.



Reference: Di Natale C, Bernardini S, Noce A, et al. Breath analysis mask with porphyrin-modified sensors for detection of chronic kidney disease-related metabolites. ACS Sens. 2025. doi:10.1021/acssensors.4c03227



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks’ AI policy can be found here.