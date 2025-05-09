New At-Home Device Lets Patients Test Stress Hormones in Minutes

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

UC College of Engineering and Applied Science Distinguished Research Professor Chong Ahn and his students developed a “lab-on-a-chip” device that measures the stress hormone cortisol from a patient’s saliva. Knowing if a patient has elevated stress hormones can provide useful diagnostic information even if patients do not report feelings of anxiety, stress or depression in a standard mental health questionnaire.





Mental health disorders affect more than 400 million people around the world. Stress disorders such as anxiety and depression are among the leading causes of disability worldwide. Prolonged cortisol elevation is linked to numerous mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety.





UC researchers created a lab-on-a-chip system to track a patient’s cortisol levels. It consists of a disposable collection device that a person puts in their mouth which is then inserted into a reader. The reader can transmit results in minutes to a portable analyzer and smartphone.





The study was published in the journal Biomedical Microdevices.





“We’re working on point-of-care testing, which allows patients to do testing at home or in a clinic. People don’t want to go to a lab to get invasive tests,” Ahn said.





“Mental health care can be an urgent situation. And so these tests will help doctors make timely interventions,” Ahn said.





“The system uses traditional psychometric evaluations in a questionnaire along with physiological biomarker measurements that provide evidence-based diagnostics,” he said. “This approach has the potential to open a new realm of diagnostics for stress disorders.”





Patients can do the testing themselves and share results with doctors via smartphones, he said.

