We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

New Biomarker in Cerebrospinal Fluid Improves Diagnosis of Dementia With Lewy Bodies

Patients with Lewy body dementia or Parkinson's disease were found to have higher cerebrospinal fluid concentrations of the protein DOPA decarboxylase.

News  
Published: March 25, 2026 
Original story from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel
Anatomical model of the human brain on a black background. The brain is illuminated from above by a bright yellow light.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 1 minute

An international consortium has achieved a major breakthrough in the diagnosis of neurological diseases. In a recent publication in the scientific journal Nature Medicine, they describe the discovery of a new quantitative biomarker in lumbar fluid (cerebrospinal fluid) that is helping doctors to diagnose Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia more accurately.


The consortium, led by Dr Katharina Bolsewig and Prof Charlotte Teunissen of the Laboratory of Neurochemistry at the UMC in Amsterdam, with the essential contribution of Dr Sebastiaan Engelborghs, Professor at the VUB and Head of the Department of Neurology at UZ Brussel, focused on the protein DOPA decarboxylase. This protein plays a crucial role in the production of dopamine in the brain. The study shows that the concentration of DOPA decarboxylase in cerebrospinal fluid is significantly higher in patients with Parkinson's disease or Lewy body dementia. This difference is even clearly measurable compared with patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease, making the test highly specific.


Professor Engelborghs: "The importance of this discovery for clinical practice is considerable, as dementia with Lewy bodies is often difficult to diagnose correctly at present. Because of the strong overlap of symptoms with other forms of dementia, patients are regularly misdiagnosed. Misdiagnosis can lead to less effective or, in some cases, harmful treatment. The new measurement method provides doctors with an objective tool for determining the right course of action at an early stage".

Subscribe to Diagnostics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


In the course of the study, the consortium developed two highly sensitive laboratory tests to reliably record the presence of DOPA decarboxylase. The results show that values in the target group are up to two and a half times higher than in healthy control subjects. In addition, a higher concentration of the biomarker correlated directly with the degree of pathological changes in the brain, underlining the biological relevance of the test.


Although these results represent a significant step towards everyday application in healthcare, the consortium stresses that further standardisation is required. "We can speak of a fruitful international collaboration. This publication brings a crucial biomarker closer to the patient, precisely in cases where diagnosis is still too often associated with uncertainty," concludes Engelborghs.


Reference: Bolsewig K, Bellomo G, Hok-A-Hin YS, et al. A quantitative DOPA decarboxylase biomarker for diagnosis in Lewy body disorders. Nat Med. 2026;32(3):1073-1084. doi: 10.1038/s41591-026-04212-0

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter