New Biomarkers Could Improve Early Lyme Disease Detection

Lyme disease can be easiest to treat in its earliest stages, but current tests often miss infections during that critical window and cannot tell whether bacteria are still present or were cleared years ago. New research led by Tufts University School of Medicine suggests that a group of immune molecules called anti-lipid antibodies may address these shortcomings.
The findings, published in the American Society for Microbiology journal Infection and Immunity, could lead to improved tests that identify Lyme disease earlier, when antibiotics can best prevent more debilitating disease. They also may help clinicians better identify patients who continue to experience symptoms of infection after treatment—and potentially find new drug targets to help them.
Nearly half a million Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year. Caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and spread through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks (also known as deer ticks), the disease can lead to arthritis, neurological problems, and heart complications if untreated. While most patients recover after treatment, an estimated 10% to 20% continue to experience symptoms such as fatigue, pain, or cognitive difficulties, a condition known as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome.
Current Lyme disease tests look for antibodies produced by the immune system in response to Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria. “The problem is that these antibodies don’t have the right characteristics to be clinically useful,” said Peter Gwynne, the study’s senior author and a research assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine. “That’s because those antibodies can take weeks to appear and often remain detectable years after the bacteria are gone.”