New Blood Test Detects ALS up to 10 Years Before Symptoms Appear

Read time: 2 minutes

By 2040, experts estimate that nearly 400,000 people worldwide will be living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. This degenerative nervous system disease damages nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement, leading to progressive muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass and, eventually, difficulty breathing. Current ALS diagnosis relies on neurological evaluations and the presence of symptoms; at present, there is no definitive diagnostic test.





Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with the UK Biobank and the University of Turin, Italy, have identified a distinct set of proteins in blood that can detect ALS with remarkable accuracy up to a decade before symptoms appear. Results of the new study, published Aug. 19 in Nature Medicine, lay the foundation for a much-needed diagnostic test for ALS.





Using an advanced platform that measured nearly 3,000 neurological and skeletal muscle proteins in blood samples from over 600 participants, researchers applied machine learning to isolate a protein signature predictive of ALS. The protein they eventually modeled was more than 98% accurate in distinguishing patients with ALS from healthy individuals and those with other neurological diseases.





“We see the light at the end of the tunnel here, and that target is an approved and available blood test for ALS,” says co-investigator Alexander Pantelyat, M.D., associate professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and director of the Johns Hopkins Atypical Parkinsonism Center. “With a test that allows for earlier detection of ALS, we have opportunities to enroll people in observational studies, and by extension, offer promising disease-modifying — and hopefully disease-stopping — medications, before ALS becomes debilitating.”





The study examined not only patients with active ALS, but also individuals who had donated blood samples years before developing the disease. Among these pre-symptomatic individuals, researchers observed previously unknown (before this study) changes in blood proteins before the patients later developed symptoms. These protein shifts point to early dysfunction in skeletal muscle, nerve signaling and energy metabolism, suggesting ALS may affect the body long before traditional clinical signs emerge.





The team confirmed the test’s accuracy across multiple independent groups, including a 23,000-participant cohort from the UK Biobank. Within this group, blood samples from 110 individuals — collected 10 to 15 years before they developed ALS — showed changes in the protein signature identified in the study. These findings suggest the biological markers of ALS can be detected up to a decade before clinical symptoms appear.





“We had always assumed that ALS was a rapid disease that starts 12 to 18 months before symptom onset,” says Pantelyat. “But when we look at our findings, we see this has been a process that goes on for a decade or so before the patient ever steps into the doctor’s office or clinic.”





In every validation group, the model demonstrated a strong ability to detect ALS while minimizing false positives caused by other neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease or neuropathy. Notably, the study confirmed that these protein changes were not driven by inherited genetic mutations, meaning the blood-based signature could be applied broadly, even in patients with no family history of ALS.





“It’s crucial for patients and their families to be able to discern between ALS and other conditions for diagnostic clarity, prognostic understanding and eligibility to enroll into the appropriate clinical trials,” says Pantelyat.





Further research is underway to explore how this protein-based signature could help monitor ALS progression, evaluate treatment effectiveness in clinical trials and inform diagnostic tools for other neurodegenerative diseases. The research team also has made their data publicly available to accelerate progress in ALS biomarker development.





“Fifteen years of cross-institutional collaboration went into this work,” says Pantelyat. “Large-scale partnerships are the lifeblood of research. They’re what will lead to effective diagnostics and ultimately effective treatments for devastating diseases like ALS.”





Reference: Chia R, Moaddel R, Kwan JY, et al. A plasma proteomics-based candidate biomarker panel predictive of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Nat Med. 2025:1-11. doi: 10.1038/s41591-025-03890-6



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



