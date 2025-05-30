We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

New Diagnostic Tool Uses Bioluminescence To Detect Viruses

The tool generates bioluminescence signals that are 500 times stronger than those from existing diagnostic methods.

News  
Published: May 30, 2025 
| Original story from Mass General Brigham
A hand pinches a plastic vial, sat in a tray of empty wells. The lighting is almost luminescent.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have developed a diagnostic tool called Luminescence CAscade-based Sensor (LUCAS) that produces highly sensitive, rapid detection of viruses in complex biological samples.


LUCAS generates bioluminescence signals that are 500 times stronger and last eight times longer than those from existing diagnostic methods, addressing key limitations of point-of-care viral diagnostics.


The study was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Improving virus detection with enzyme cascades

Point-of-care diagnostics have become widespread for various applications such as blood sugar monitoring, pregnancy testing and COVID-19 detection, providing quick results without the need for laboratory processing. However, current diagnostics often face challenges including limited sensitivity and false positives. Bioluminescence techniques offer an alternative by producing light signals through enzyme reactions, potentially reducing background noise and phototoxicity.

LUCAS uses a bioluminescence reaction involving the enzyme luciferase, which is naturally found in fireflies, to illuminate viral particles in biological samples. Luciferase acts on a substrate called luciferin, creating a brief light burst that can be difficult to detect due to its low intensity and short duration.


To enhance the signal, the researchers introduced a second enzyme, beta-galactosidase, which continuously releases luciferin by binding to it. This enzyme cascade enables repeated luciferase reactions, generating sustained and amplified bioluminescence. As a result, LUCAS showed 515-fold higher bioluminescent intensity compared to standard methods, with signal strength remaining at 96% after one hour.

Testing LUCAS with multiple viruses

The team tested LUCAS on 177 patient samples and 130 serum samples spiked with viruses including SARS-CoV-2, HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV). Samples were collected via nasopharyngeal swab for SARS-CoV-2 and blood draw for the other viruses. LUCAS delivered diagnostic results within 23 minutes, achieving an average accuracy exceeding 94% across all tested pathogens.


Designed to be portable and user-friendly, LUCAS is suitable for deployment in both high-resource and low-resource point-of-care settings. Future research will explore its performance in detecting multiple pathogens simultaneously and in different biological fluids.

Potential applications and future directions

LUCAS’ ability to enhance bioluminescent signals may also be useful for detecting biomarkers of other diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. This approach could support early disease detection and monitoring as biomarker identification technologies evolve.


Reference: Kim S, Cho G, Lee J, et al. Ultrasensitive and long-lasting bioluminescence immunoassay for point-of-care viral antigen detection. Nat Biomed Eng. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41551-025-01405-9


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

