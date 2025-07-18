New Test Estimates How Fast Your Muscles Are Aging

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A new study published in Aging (Aging-US) introduces a simple screening approach to estimate how quickly an individual’s muscles are aging. The method, based on functional and compositional measures, could support early identification of adults at risk for sarcopenia, an age-related condition marked by muscle decline.





A phenotypic measure that estimates whether muscles are aging faster, slower or in line with chronological age. A phenotypic measure that estimates whether muscles are aging faster, slower or in line with chronological age.





The research, published in Volume 17, Issue 6 on June 9, 2025, was led by Lucia Ventura, Antonella Cano and Marco Morrone, with Franca Deriu as the corresponding author. All researchers are affiliated with the University of Sassari in Italy. The study involved 215 healthy adults aged 50 to 90 years and focused on a new marker called Muscle Age Acceleration (MAA).

A phenotypic clock for muscle aging

MAA estimates the rate at which an individual’s muscle function is changing compared to their chronological age. It draws on standard assessments commonly used in geriatric and clinical practice, including handgrip strength, walking speed, and mobility tests. Based on their MAA results, individuals were classified as accelerated, normal or decelerated muscle agers.





Approximately one in four participants was identified as having accelerated muscle aging. These individuals had a higher probability of developing sarcopenia, despite not currently showing symptoms of the condition. Sarcopenia is associated with reductions in muscle mass, strength and physical function. It increases vulnerability to falls, disability and loss of independence among older adults.

Subtle changes suggest early inflammation

In addition to performance-based findings, individuals with accelerated MAA scores showed mild alterations in blood biomarkers. These subclinical changes suggest the presence of low-grade inflammation, which may underlie muscle deterioration even in the absence of overt symptoms.





The study reported that the prevalence of sarcopenia risk varied by MAA classification: 19% of accelerated agers were at risk compared with 9% of those with normal MAA and 2% of decelerated agers. These differences were statistically significant and support the value of the MAA tool in early detection of muscle-related decline.

A low-cost approach for preventive care

MAA is designed for practical use in both clinical and community settings. It uses non-invasive and low-cost assessments, making it feasible to implement in routine health checks. If validated in future research, the tool could become part of early intervention strategies aimed at preserving muscle health in older adults.





Monitoring muscle function over time allows clinicians and caregivers to introduce interventions such as resistance training or nutritional support earlier, before muscle loss becomes irreversible. While the MAA does not diagnose sarcopenia, it may offer an important risk stratification step.





The researchers highlight that further validation across different populations is needed. However, this preliminary study demonstrates the potential of MAA as an accessible biomarker of aging trajectories in skeletal muscle.





Reference: Ventura L, Cano A, Morrone M, et al. Developing a quantitative estimate of muscle age acceleration by a novel phenotypic clock: cross-sectional study in healthy, middle-aged and older adults. Aging. 2025. doi: 10.18632/aging.206269



