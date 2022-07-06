New Testing Procedure Improves Fatty Liver Disease Diagnosis

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

It is important to know whether patients have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) or alcohol-related liver disease (ALD), as this distinction plays a key role in treatment and prognosis but cannot be reliably determined by established diagnostic means. In a study led by MedUni Vienna, a new method has now been used to determine alcohol consumption in fatty liver disease. It was found that about 30% of patients with presumed NAFLD were at risk of alcohol-related liver damage. Alcohol markers in the patients' hair proved to be particularly accurate indicators. The research was recently published in the highly esteemed Journal of Hepatology.



The study assessed the alcohol consumption of 184 patients being treated for NAFLD or ALD in the specialised hepatology outpatient clinics of University Hospital Vienna and other centres in Oberndorf and Vienna. The research team led by Katharina Staufer and Michael Trauner, Head of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna, compared the results from currently available methods of alcohol detection with the results from a new testing procedure. This involves combining the alcohol parameters ethyl glucuronide in hair (hEtG) and urine (uEtG) with the AUDIT-C (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test) questionnaire. Using this method, repeated moderate to excessive alcohol consumption was detected in about 29% of patients with alcohol-related liver disease but also in about 29% of patients with presumed non-alcoholic fatty liver.

25% of the population is diagnosed with NAFLD

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is associated with obesity and insulin resistance as part of metabolic syndrome and is identified in up to 25% of the population. This makes NAFLD the most commonly diagnosed chronic liver disease in the world today. A diagnosis of NAFLD requires the exclusion of harmful amounts of alcohol as a cause.



Medical research has not yet fully established what influence low to moderate alcohol consumption has on the development and progression of fatty liver disease. On the other hand, patients with an alcohol consumption of > 60 g ethanol/day (equivalent to approximately 1.5 litres of beer or 0.75 litres of wine/day) have been shown to develop serious sequelae such as steatohepatitis (fatty liver hepatitis), fibrosis (liver scarring), and even cirrhosis. Recent studies assume significantly lower potentially harmful alcohol levels of 10-20 g ethanol/day, above which alcohol-related liver disease cannot be reliably ruled out.



Removing the social stigma

It is important to identify potentially harmful alcohol consumption in fatty liver patients at an early stage, so that the optimal treatment can be recommended. However, this is often problematic in clinical practice, since patients often fail to report or underreport their consumption of alcohol - either because they retrospectively underestimate how much they drink, are afraid of being stigmatised or as part of an alcohol use disorder. "Measuring ethyl glucuronide in hair and urine in addition to using the AUDIT-C questionnaire can help to determine alcohol consumption and thus, for the first time, enable a frank conversation about actual alcohol consumption and its consequential damage," explains lead author Katharina Staufer (Division of Transplantation at MedUni Vienna/University Hospital Vienna), stressing the importance of a trusting doctor-patient relationship. She further emphasizes: "We need to remove the social stigma that still often accompanies alcohol-related liver damage and provide the best possible treatment." To this end, in the last two decades experts have proposed changing the name of NAFLD to "metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease" (MAFLD). "The results of our study are a further step towards improved diagnostic criteria for fatty liver disease," promises Michael Trauner.



Reference: Staufer K, Huber-Schönauer U, Strebinger G, et al. Ethyl glucuronide in hair detects a high rate of harmful alcohol consumption in presumed non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. J. Hepatol. 2022;0(0). doi: 10.1016/j.jhep.2022.04.040



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



